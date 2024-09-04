What Is Katara's Actress Nicola Peltz Up To Now?

In 2010, actor Nicola Peltz made her biggest splash yet by playing the role of Katara in the live-action movie "The Last Airbender." Previously voiced by Mae Whitman on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Katara represented a potentially pivotal career move for Peltz. Portraying such a massively well-known character in a costly summer 2010 tentpole could have conceivably cemented her as a movie star for audiences all over the world. Of course, "The Last Airbender" became an infamous critical dud and none of its lead actors went on to become a new generation of box office favorites.

In the wake of the "Last Airbender" fiasco, what has Nicola Peltz done with her career? Her subsequent artistic endeavors have largely been carved in the shadow of that calamity, whether it was her second foray into franchise cinema with the same studio behind "The Last Airbender," or her pivot into television and indie cinema to establish a distinctive artistic identity beyond Katara. For many pop culture devotees, Peltz will always be Katara. However, exploring what she's been up to in the years since "The Last Airbender" makes it clear that, for better and for worse, Peltz is far more than just her role in that one especially despised M. Night Shyamalan movie.