Even if you've never seen a picture of what he looks like in real life, odds are you've heard Peter Cullen's voice at least once in a movie or TV show. That's because Cullen has been one of the leading voice-over artists working in Hollywood for more than 50 years, and throughout his career, he's voiced some of the best-known characters in pop culture, including Optimus Prime from "Transformers."

Cullen began voicing Optimus Prime in 1984 on the original animated "Transformers" series, and he continued throughout numerous TV series for years. When Michael Bay brought "Transformers" to the silver screen in live-action, Cullen was back on board, lending his unique voice to the same character he helped initially bring to life, and fans were incredibly happy to find that nobody replaced him in the role.

Throughout his decades of work in the industry, it's amazing how little people know about the man behind the voice. He's worked on projects most of his "Transformers" fans likely don't know about, so there are more than a few little-known facts about the man behind the voice of Optimus Prime for fans to dive into. Even if you never enjoyed "Transformers," odds are that Cullen's voice came your way at one time or another — and he's lived a fascinating life as well.