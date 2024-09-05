Whatever Happened To Sarah Hyland?

In an interview with Self, Sarah Hyland revealed, "I've always had health issues, and it's a really helpless feeling." The actor estimates that she has gotten at least 16 surgeries in her lifetime. Ever since birth, Hyland has experienced kidney dysplasia, and her kidney problems were present even as she was working on early seasons of "Modern Family." In fact, she was so exhausted during certain episodes that she doesn't even remember filming them. In 2012, she started to experience kidney failure, so her father donated a kidney to her.

For a while, it seemed like Hyland was recovering, yet in 2016, her body's immune system began attacking the kidney her father had donated. The actress spent several months on dialysis. When she needed another kidney transplant, her younger brother stepped forward to donate. However, complications required her to get two more surgeries in 2018 to treat her endometriosis and an abdominal hernia.

Thankfully, Hyland's second kidney transplant was successful, and she is now able to go horseback riding and resume other physical activities that she couldn't do while she was recovering. However, her health journey is far from over. Her endometriosis is still an ongoing condition, and the scars on her abdomen — which she is not afraid to show — will be with her for the rest of her life. She told Refinery29, "Having scars and going through a lot of medical issues has only made me stronger."