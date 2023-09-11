Why You Might Recognize These Commercial Actors
As a result of billions of dollars poured into advertising, television commercials have become nearly as entertaining as whichever program you are watching. Long before the internet made videos go viral, clever commercials had everyone saying things like "Where's the beef?" and singing jingles about bubble gum and bologna. Even as the world turned to digital streaming and instant content, commercials have remained prosperous, making their way to social media sites and movie theaters.
Short television ads have become so ingrained in media that many famous actors got their start selling one product or another, including Paul Rudd promoting Super Nintendo or Steve Carell starring in a Brown's Chicken ad. Conversely, well-established performers have been poached from the big screen into making memorable commercials, such as George Clooney's massive payout for promoting Nespresso.
Work is work, and for almost any thespian in Hollywood, there is no shame in making money performing in a commercial. So, it is no surprise that many faces look familiar when seeing a new promo. However, many actors are more recognizable from their TV ads than other work. Below are some of the most famous commercial actors you know you have seen in other projects, but they are so associated with a product that it is hard to separate them. Keep reading to discover all the places where you've seen these commercial performers before.
Milana Vayntrub
From 2013 to 2016, Milana Vayntrub became one of the most iconic commercial actors in the country when she became the lovable Lily Adams in a series of AT&T ads. With a lovable smile and demeanor, Vayntrub gained a following, becoming so popular that she was asked to return as the company's spokesperson in 2020. However, against everything audiences would like to believe, the adorable Lily was not picked out of an AT&T store to be the new face of the company. Rather, Vayntrub was a working actress who had many appearances before, during, and after her AT&T run.
Surprisingly, the actress made her debut when she was 8 years old, appearing on three episodes of "ER" in 1995. Vayntrub had minor appearances in memorable television shows before breaking out in commercial acting. She appeared on "Lizzie McGuire," "The League," and became a vampire for a skit on "Key and Peele." Her position as Lily for AT&T seemingly helped Vayntrub land some significant roles. Following her initial run with the mobile phone company, she earned a recurring spot on the television series "This is Us," and has since become the voice of Marvel Comics superhero Squirrel Girl for a series of animated shorts titled "Marvel Rising" after performing as the character for the unaired live-action pilot "New Warriors."
Annika Noelle
One of the biggest commercials to drop in recent years was Geico's 2016 "Sleeping Beauty" ad, a part of the insurance company's "It's What You Do" campaign. The crowd-favorite promo gives a hilarious twist on the classic fairy tale, featuring the beauty waiting for her Prince Charming to leave so that she can watch TV. "If you want someone to leave you alone, you act like you're sleeping," narrates the voiceover. "It's what you do." While Sleeping Beauty actress Annika Noelle looks vaguely familiar to most, few realize how established she is.
Noelle had some minor work after starting her career in 2011, most notably starring in a web-series soap opera titled "Venice: The Series." However, her most significant role before becoming the sleeping princess was in the Clint Eastwood-directed 2014 film, "Jersey Boys." Thankfully, her appearance on the Geico commercial helped substantiate her career. Noelle landed an ongoing role as Hope Logan in the CBS series "The Bold and the Beautiful," where she remains a part of the regular cast. Her performance on the long-standing soap opera even earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2020.
Kevin Miles
It's safe to say that if you have a problem and need help with your insurance, there is one man you want to talk to: Jake from State Farm. A long-standing theme from the company's commercials, "Jake from State Farm" features an insurance agent answering calls from anyone in distress. Shockingly, the original Jake was an actual employee of the company, who was fittingly named Jake and happened to land the starring role in State Farm's new ad campaign. However, when the first "Jake from State Farm" left the company, it was time to find a new one.
Actor Kevin Miles has become more recognizable as "Jake from State Farm" than the original. Miles is undoubtedly the face of the company now, as he has appeared in an assortment of ads alongside stars like Patrick Mahomes and Drake. Yet, surprisingly, he almost didn't get the gig, noting in an interview with Forbes that the State Farm CMO told him, "I was not looking for you. I was definitely looking for the original 'Jake.' It was my wife that saw your callback sheet and said, 'That's your Jake' immediately." However, as iconic as his commercial character is, "Jake from State Farm" has many other acting roles you might recognize him from, including on TV shows "SWAT" and "Underdogs." His first acting credit was in the 2010 film "Innocent."
Stephanie Courtney
Always perky with her red lipstick and blue headband, Stephanie Courtney is instantly recognizable as Progressive spokesperson Flo. Starting in 2007, Courtney starred in dozens of commercials for the insurance company with her big smile and motherly personality. However, many Flo fans do not realize Courtney is a professional comedian, and her ad-libbing helped bring the character to life.
Working as a stand-up comic, Courtney joined the sketch comedy group The Groundlings alongside famous members like Will Forte and Jim Rash. She's appeared in many comedy programs throughout the years, including being a regular cast member of "Tom Goes to the Mayor" and "Mr. Show." Courtney had many established credits before working with Progressive, with roles on "ER" and "Mad Men." So, by the time she landed her Progressive commercial gig, she was ready to perform. As the story goes, Flo was supposed to be a friendly character who didn't stand out. However, by improvising some lines, she became the hilarious woman seen in the commercials and later was tasked with helping write some of the television ads. As Flo can still be seen wearing her well-pressed Progressive apron in promos today, Courtney continues to appear in "The Goldbergs," where she maintains a recurring role.
Natalie Palamides
As the insurance company's commercials gained popularity, the Progressive spokesperson stable grew. One of the most entertaining characters to join Stephanie Courtney's Flo is the awkwardly hilarious Mara. The new Progressive employee made her introduction by sharing the screen with Flo and has since appeared in an assortment of ads on her own and alongside her commercial co-stars. Unsurprisingly, much like Courtney, Mara actress Natalie Palamides was an up-and-coming comedian before landing the prominent insurance-selling gig.
Palamides has been working in Hollywood for some time, but most audiences heard her before seeing her face. She worked in voiceover acting for many years. Some of her cartoon credits include "Bob's Burgers" and "Duncanville," but she is best recognized as Buttercup from "The Powerpuff Girls." However, Palamides' true love is comedy, and she is famous for crossdressing as her toxic masculine-infused character named Nate. While it may be difficult to recognize the bright and quirky woman from the Progressive commercials, Palamides' manly character is the center of the 2020 Netflix comedy special "Nate: A One Man Show."
Jonathan Goldsmith
You don't become "the most interesting man in the world" without living a storied life first. And while he may not have done all the things the Dos Equis beer ads claim, Jonathan Goldsmith definitely offers one of the most interesting careers of any commercial actor. He has over 100 acting credits to his name, a majority coming before his appearance in the fan-favorite Dos Equis commercials, which aired between 2007 and 2015.
Goldsmith might not always act, but when he does, it is on some of the most popular television shows of all time. It would be hard not to consider him recognizable, as the actor's IMDb page reads like a greatest hits list of the '70s and '80s. A few of his appearances include "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Hawaii Five-O," "Charlie's Angels," "Dallas," and "Knight Rider." Undoubtedly, Goldsmith's role as Dos Equis' "Most Interesting Man in the World" was fitting, and the seasoned actor even went on to write a book about his exploits in show business, titled "Stay Interesting: I Don't Always Tell Stories About My Life, But When I Do, They're True and Amazing."
Morgan Smith-Goodwin
It is hard to forget Morgan Smith-Goodwin as the face of commercials for Wendy's. Appearing on the restaurant's television ads between 2012 and 2016, Smith-Goodwin played the character Red; she was often mistaken for the real-life Wendy, who was founder Dave Thomas' daughter and appears in the company's logo. Rather, Smith-Goodwin is a natural blonde born in the small city of Cullman, Alabama. She studied theater and wanted to become an actress, but being the spokeswoman for Wendy's certainly changed her life.
Going back now, Red is recognizable from other popular projects. Smith-Goodwin managed to take her national audience as a commercial actress and turn it into an impressive acting career. The same year as her first Wendy's commercial, she landed a role in "Boardwalk Empire." She also appears on shows like "Veep," "Messiah," and "9-1-1." Most recently, Smith-Goodwin had a role on the spinoff sitcom "How I Met Your Father." Still, it is hard not to remember her as the red-headed girl chowing down on a Baconator and a Frosty.
Isaiah Mustafa
When it comes to commercial actors, there is one man who smells better than all the rest: Isaiah Mustafa. Headlining a series of Old Spice ads, Mustafa quickly gained popularity for being an all-round stud; seriously, the actor beat out famous heartthrob Fabio to become the hunkiest of them all in an online competition dubbed "Mano a Mano en El Bano." Beloved by everyone, Mustafa is featured in many Old Spice commercials and is a social media star representing the deodorant company.
However, long before becoming "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like," Mustafa had the goal of being a professional football player, having short stints with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks practice squads. When things did not work out on the field, he turned his sights on acting, landing parts in "Ugly Betty," "Days of Our Lives," and "NCIS" before making it big as the Old Spice man. Becoming the recognizable hunk from the commercials paid off, as Mustafa enjoys a successful acting career, most prominently having a significant role in the 2019 horror film "It Chapter Two." Still, the actor is instantly identifiable as the smell good star for Old Spice and has returned to commercials for the company as recently as 2015 alongside Terry Crews.
Dean Winters
When it comes to commercial actors you know you've seen before but can't quite put your finger on where, Mayhem from the Allstate Insurance ads leads the pack. Actor Dean Winters has been portraying the rebellious Allstate character since 2010 and can still be spotted causing havoc in the company's commercials. However, he is undoubtedly a performer who has been in at least one project you've watched before.
Winters is a seasoned actor who has been on screens since 1995. He has made appearances in multiple television dramas, including "NYPD Blue," "Law and Order: SVU," and had a regular role on HBO's "Oz." However, Winters is probably most recognizable for his comedic recurring roles on sitcoms "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," as the competitive detective known as The Vulture, and "30 Rock," where he portrays Tina Fey's on-again-off-again love interest. Interestingly, Fey and Winter reunited onscreen for a 2019 Allstate Insurance commercial. Winters also has a few movie credits under his belt, including an appearance in "John Wick" and the Netflix comedy "The Out-Laws."
Vanessa Branch
Television viewers from the early 2000s will quickly remember the Orbit Gum girl, Vanessa Branch. The blonde British bombshell appeared in a series of commercials for the sugarless chewing gum brand between 2002 and 2010. Most of them involve Branch putting random citizens through a variety of dirty tests. The hypothesis is that Orbit Gum would keep their teeth a pearly "Fabulous" white. It would have been hard to miss Branch in her '60s-style outfits, as she appeared in dozens of commercials and was the company's spokeswoman from the first day Orbit hit shelves.
While Branch was keeping mouths clean the world over, she was also landing some substantial roles in Hollywood. Fans would have recognized her from small roles in films like "The Cell" and "John Q." However, Branch's biggest role came in 2003, when she landed the part of Giselle in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." Her character also appears in the franchise's first two sequels. Meanwhile, the actress has some notable television roles besides the iconic Orbit girl. She can be spotted in episodes of "Entourage," "Lost," and "Gilmore Girls."
All the celebrities who have played Colonel Sanders
Colonel Sanders is instantly recognizable as the founder and logo of the fast food fried chicken brand KFC. However, over the years, a slew of actors have pulled on the Colonel's clean white suit and identifiable white goatee, portraying the larger-than-life figure for commercials. One by one, some well-known talents embodied the Kentucky fried symbol, crafting their own version of the character along the way.
Some performers you may recognize behind the white-haired costume include comedians like Norm MacDonald, Rob Riggle, Jim Gaffigan, and Jason Alexander. A much burlier version of Sanders appeared in 2016 when WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler became the chicken-selling icon. From there, new versions of the Colonel appeared like characters from a Marvel multiverse movie. Actor Billy Zane became a "solid gold Colonel," while Reba McEntire became the first female Sanders. In 2019, the original "Robocop" actor, Peter Weller, portrayed a cyborg version of the KFC symbol, and Sean Astin semi-reprised his role as "Rudy" for a crossover version with the Colonel. Other notable names that have portrayed the fried food founder include Rob Lowe, Ray Liotta, Shawn Micheals, and George Hamilton.
Deanna Colón
Television viewers today have been treated to a musical experience in the shape of a commercial for Jardiance. The promotions feature a prescription medication that assists with blood sugar maintenance for those with type 2 diabetes. While the product may not be relevant for everyone, the musical theatrics are hard to forget, thanks to the female lead with some significant pipes. The outstanding performer is Deanna Colón, who might be more familiar than you think.
Colón has been a composer and has worked in musical departments for film and television for some time. Her notable credits include "Sex and the City," "The League," and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2." However, audiences first met the amazing singer when she hit the stage as a contestant for "America's Got Talent" in 2013. Under the name Deanna DellaCioppa, she caught the judges' attention with her rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from "Dreamgirls." Colón had a solid run at the competition before being eliminated in the quarter-semifinals. Subsequently, the boisterous singer has provided backup vocals for some significant acts, including Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Paula Abdul.