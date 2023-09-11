Why You Might Recognize These Commercial Actors

As a result of billions of dollars poured into advertising, television commercials have become nearly as entertaining as whichever program you are watching. Long before the internet made videos go viral, clever commercials had everyone saying things like "Where's the beef?" and singing jingles about bubble gum and bologna. Even as the world turned to digital streaming and instant content, commercials have remained prosperous, making their way to social media sites and movie theaters.

Short television ads have become so ingrained in media that many famous actors got their start selling one product or another, including Paul Rudd promoting Super Nintendo or Steve Carell starring in a Brown's Chicken ad. Conversely, well-established performers have been poached from the big screen into making memorable commercials, such as George Clooney's massive payout for promoting Nespresso.

Work is work, and for almost any thespian in Hollywood, there is no shame in making money performing in a commercial. So, it is no surprise that many faces look familiar when seeing a new promo. However, many actors are more recognizable from their TV ads than other work. Below are some of the most famous commercial actors you know you have seen in other projects, but they are so associated with a product that it is hard to separate them. Keep reading to discover all the places where you've seen these commercial performers before.