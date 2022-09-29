The First Look At Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series Features A Modern Family Reunion

Bumper's back, baby.

Fans of the popular "Pitch Perfect" trilogy will be excited to hear that the franchise is making the jump to streaming with Peacock's original series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." Of course, the series will feature the infamous Bumper Allen, the no-good, sonuva-pitch that terrorized the hilariously dysfunctional Bellas. Adam Devine is returning to star in the project, which follows Bumper as he tries to restart his music career in Germany. Also returning is "Pitch Perfect" executive producer (and director of "Pitch Perfect 2") Elizabeth Banks, who described the series as "'Loki' meets 'Emily in Paris'" (via People).

Though the series will bring back familiar faces (like Flula Borg's Pieter Krämer), it will also introduce new characters to the "Pitch Perfect" universe, including Heidi, played by "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland. Banks was excited to work with Hyland again after witnessing the actor's work firsthand — Banks was a frequent guest star on the series as Sal, which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2015. Banks isn't the only one excited about a "Modern" reunion, as "Bumper in Berlin" will also reunite two of the series' star-crossed lovers.