Actors Whose Accent Game Will Blow You Away

Anyone can just recite dialogue. But what makes someone an actor is the way they say that dialogue — how much feeling they put into it, knowing when to be intense and when to be subtle, and so on. Basically, the ability to make the audience truly believe that the actor and the character are indistinguishable from one another. And one important aspect of all this is often an accent, whether it's the overall accent of a large part of the world or a more niche accent that is localized in just a single city, town, or even a specific neighborhood.

Not all actors can do a convincing accent. In fact, some of our best actors are actually responsible for some of the worst on-screen accents of all time. It's just not something all actors can do, even ones who are otherwise exceptionally talented. But being able to have a range of accents is a powerful tool in actor's skill set, and gives them access to a wider range of roles as well as making them much more convincing in those roles. And the truly great accent masters, the ones highlighted in this feature, are so good at them that many people are surprised when they found out what the actor's native accent is — given how great they are at hiding it behind other ones.