The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim Debuts A Dramatic First Trailer

2024 has already been a busy year for Middle-earth. The summer heralded the arrival of "The Rings of Power's" long-awaited Season 2, and earlier in the year, Warner Bros. announced that a Gollum movie was in production. The momentum will only pick up as the year goes on, as that studio's highly anticipated anime "The War of the Rohirrim" is scheduled to release in December — and now that movie officially has its first trailer, too.

On August 22, Warner Bros. unveiled a nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the studio's upcoming anime. Until now, mainstream audiences have only been allowed to see a few still images, though that isn't to say that there was nothing ready to show. As far back as June of 2023, an audience at the Annecy International Film Festival in France was treated to unfinished footage that reportedly channeled the magic of Peter Jackson's original trilogy. A year later, a whopping 20 minutes of footage was shown at the same festival. That viewing also came with the fun announcement that Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh were attached as executive producers alongside Middle-earth veteran Philippa Boyens, who had already been announced as a producer.

As Gandalf would say, the board was clearly set, and now the pieces are moving. With the release of the trailer, the movie has emerged from behind closed doors, and we finally have some serious footage to drool over and get excited about as the December 13 release date rapidly approaches.