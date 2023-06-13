The War Of The Rohirrim: Who Is Héra? The Protagonist Explained

If you're wondering why we don't know much about Héra and why she isn't mentioned in the old songs, there's a simple explanation: J. R. R. Tolkien never wrote about her. In fact, he only mentions Helm's daughter once in his writings, and not even by name. That's right: Héra is a made-up moniker for the film. To explain, let's back up and look at the books.

Much like the source material for Amazon Prime's "The Rings of Power," Warner Bros. Discover's Rohan anime finds its inspiration in the appendices of "The Return of the King." This extensive collection of final notes comes after "The Lord of the Rings" story ends. Tolkien used them as an information dump for a reading audience that, at the time, didn't have access to his posthumously published books, like "The Silmarillion" and "Unfinished Tales."

In the appendices, we get several pages that briefly recount the disastrous reign of Helm Hammerhand. It details a dramatic story rife with emotional outbursts, unrestrained violence, war, famine, and of course, a close connection between Gondor and Rohan.

Without giving too much away, the Dunlendings are Rohan's primary antagonists at this time (they are the wild-looking men who swear a blood-oath to Saruman in "The Two Towers" film). One of their chieftains with a potential blood connection to the throne of Rohan, named Freca, comes to one of King Helm's councils, and the text adds, "he asked the hand of Helm's daughter for his son Wulf." Helm rejects the offer with scorn — it actually is the catalyst for all of the drama that follows — but for our purposes here, well, that's it. That's the only time Helm's daughter is mentioned. His sons, Haleth and Háma are named. But their sister remains in the dark.