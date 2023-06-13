LOTR: The War Of The Rohirrim Attempts To Channel Peter Jackson's Original Magic

Every Middle-earth adaptation finds its genesis in one place: J.R.R. Tolkien's writings. It is the original creation. It's the aboriginal text. It's from which all Middle-earth adaptations spring.

Despite Tolkien's clear hegemony over his own writings, the clout that Peter Jackson has accumulated over the years as a Middle-earth creator nearly rivals Tolkien himself. In the minds of countless casual viewers, Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is their definitive Middle-earth experience. They believe Aragorn has a beard, Hobbits are relatively thin, and Denethor is a lunatic — all of which are distinct deviations from Tolkien's story.

Jackson's changes to the source material may be legion, but his overall ability to capture the essence of Tolkien's work is indisputable. He has created a gold standard for cinematic adaptations of the author's world.

Some creators have deliberately chosen not to align with this standard. J.A. Bayona, for example, clarified that they didn't use Jackson's films for inspiration when he directed the first two episodes of "The Rings of Power." Instead, they turned to the original books, paintings, and other movies (including Tarkovsky) for ideas.

However, one on-screen adaptation arriving in 2024 has gone in the opposite direction. Warner Bros.'s upcoming film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" takes place a few centuries before Jackson's films and, according to early reports, it already feels a lot like Jackson's Middle-earth. SlashFilm was present at an exclusive, closed-door sneak peek of the highly anticipated movie at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France in mid-June. The publication went so far as to straight-up declare, "Indeed, this film feels to be cut from the same cloth as the original 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy."