Deadpool & Wolverine Scenes That Were Left On The Cutting Room Floor

In the early stages of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Wade Wilson meets Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan in 2018, with the intention of joining the Avengers and bringing meaning to his life. While they discuss Tony Stark, the man known as Iron Man doesn't show up in the film — except through archival footage shown on the monitors at the Time Variance Authority. Many fans wondered if the scene where Wade pitches himself to become an Avenger was meant to include Mr. Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., at any point in time. They received their answer when "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese confirmed the existence of a "Downey draft" to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ryan [Reynolds] wrote a Downey scene, and it was the two of them," Reese said. "And then the feeling was, if Downey either decides not to do it, or if Marvel decides not to have him do it, or for whatever reason it doesn't work out, [it would then] be tailored for Happy Hogan. Jon was amazing about it. He hung in there while it was still undetermined for a little while, and then ultimately, he was very gracious about having it expand out a little bit." The pair disclosed that they don't know for sure why the Downey idea was knocked back, but they assume that it likely had something to do with Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU upcoming return as Doctor Doom for "Avengers: Doomsday."