What Happened To Kang: 5 MCU Theories About How Marvel Will Write Him Out

Kang is out, and Doom is in. That's how quickly things — even major multi-year storylines — can change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans knew that Kevin Feige's grand plan would be undergoing some alterations after Jonathan Majors' highly publicized expulsion from the MCU, but very few would have predicted the solution now in motion: bringing back Robert Downey Jr. as beloved Marvel villain Victor von Doom.

The announcement certainly made a splash, as did the news that "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo will return to helm "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Secret Wars." There are also a lot of questions, though. Understandably, some Marvel fans are worried about Downey playing Doctor Doom. The casting choice, while intriguing, could be seen as a desperate attempt at nostalgia-baiting a casual audience that's been less present in theaters since the end of the Infinity Saga. Then there's the racial component — a white actor playing a character who's always been Romani in the comics.

The other big question mark with the "Iron Man" star's return is what will become of Kang. Up until now, many suspected that Marvel would recast the role, which seemed simple enough given the character's multiversal nature. There are various Doctor Doom theories that could explain why Downey was cast beyond simple PR, but how will the franchise address Kang's sudden replacement after years of setup? Here are some theories.