The MCU Needs To Recast Kang (& The In-Universe Explanation Already Exists)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an unfortunate situation on its hands. As has been documented in great detail, Jonathan Majors was arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this year and will now face trial. Majors' future as Kang the Conqueror is currently in doubt, and it's highly possible that he and Marvel will soon part ways. This has caused some creative headaches for the studio, with one executive reportedly claiming that "Marvel is truly f***ked" after "Loki" Season 2, as the Disney+ series reasserts Kang as the centerpiece of the franchise's long-term storytelling plans.

There's a fear that the scandal has created an unfixable mess. But does it have to be that complicated?

Yes, "Loki" Season 2 establishes Kang the Conqueror as the major character of the Multiverse Saga, and an exciting one at that. Replacing him with a new Big Bad villain, such as the rumored Dr. Doom, risks causing a Galactus-sized mess that will throw the entire franchise into disarray amid recent box office disappointments, reported behind-the-scenes controversy on "The Marvels," and Majors' current situation. But instead of overthinking this situation to the point of desperation, Marvel Studios should just take the easy route: keep overall plans the same, but simply recast Kang with another talented actor.

Majors isn't the main reason for Kang's importance in the MCU, nor will replacing him be the first time Marvel has recast notable characters. On top of that, the MCU has already created an in-universe explanation that would justify another actor playing this supervillain as the saga continues toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2026. With that in mind, let's examine why it makes sense to bring some fresh blood into the mix to continue Kang's story.