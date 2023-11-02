The MCU Needs To Recast Kang (& The In-Universe Explanation Already Exists)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an unfortunate situation on its hands. As has been documented in great detail, Jonathan Majors was arrested on a domestic violence charge earlier this year and will now face trial. Majors' future as Kang the Conqueror is currently in doubt, and it's highly possible that he and Marvel will soon part ways. This has caused some creative headaches for the studio, with one executive reportedly claiming that "Marvel is truly f***ked" after "Loki" Season 2, as the Disney+ series reasserts Kang as the centerpiece of the franchise's long-term storytelling plans.
There's a fear that the scandal has created an unfixable mess. But does it have to be that complicated?
Yes, "Loki" Season 2 establishes Kang the Conqueror as the major character of the Multiverse Saga, and an exciting one at that. Replacing him with a new Big Bad villain, such as the rumored Dr. Doom, risks causing a Galactus-sized mess that will throw the entire franchise into disarray amid recent box office disappointments, reported behind-the-scenes controversy on "The Marvels," and Majors' current situation. But instead of overthinking this situation to the point of desperation, Marvel Studios should just take the easy route: keep overall plans the same, but simply recast Kang with another talented actor.
Majors isn't the main reason for Kang's importance in the MCU, nor will replacing him be the first time Marvel has recast notable characters. On top of that, the MCU has already created an in-universe explanation that would justify another actor playing this supervillain as the saga continues toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2026. With that in mind, let's examine why it makes sense to bring some fresh blood into the mix to continue Kang's story.
Loki Season 2 proves Marvel needs Kang the Conqueror - but not Majors
Kang the Conquerer has had a topsy-turvy journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but on a purely narrative level, he's heading in the right direction. He is defeated in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which made some fans think that he'll never become a Thanos-level threat to the Avengers, but "Loki" Season 2 has rehabilitated the character's image by introducing compelling variants such as Victor Timely, who adds more (and surprisingly sympathetic) dimensions to Kang's overarching mythology, while also deepening the mystery surrounding He Who Remains.
Jonathan Majors' multiple performances have certainly contributed to Kang's importance, but they are not the main reason behind it. In fact, the real credit should go to "Loki" screenwriters Eric Martin, Kasra Farahani, Jason O'Leary, and Kathryn Blair, who have created a compelling character with a rich story that can go in various directions moving forward.
It's truly unfortunate that the Majors situation is what it is, but strong writing is the real driving force behind Kang's story garnering steam, not one actor's performance. What's more, Majors can be omitted from the MCU without his absence standing out like a sore thumb, thanks to the MCU's variant lore and Kang's deep ties to the multiverse concept.
MCU variants don't all look the same, and recasting Kang is easy
Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe unleashed multiversal madness, the franchise has embraced having different actors play variants of fan-favorite characters. The best example is "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which sees Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire play their respective iterations of the arachnid superhero. This approach allows Marvel Studios to incorporate characters from IPs owned by other studios, sure, but it's a big part of Phase 5's storytelling, too.
"Loki" took this concept even further by introducing several variations of the Norse trickster, including Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), and Alligator Loki. Marvel has been having fun with this concept — sometimes to a ridiculous degree — and there's no reason why Kang can't receive a similar treatment in the wake of Jonathan Majors' probable exit from the franchise.
"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" unveils several Kang variants, including Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion, and "Loki" Season 2 continues the trend with Victor Timely and He Who Remains. While Majors has portrayed all of these characters thusfar, it wouldn't seem out of place for other performers to replace him in the Council of Kangs, with one of them ultimately becoming the main baddie. Doing so might require some minor creative tinkering, but the variant concept opens the door to interesting creative avenues to explore.
Then again, Marvel could just flat-out recast Kang, never mention it — or just mention it briefly, ala the great Rhodey recast of "Iron Man 2" — and continue with business as normal. People would accept the change. What matters is storyline consistency, not actor consistency.
Kang wouldn't be the first MCU character to get recast
Speaking of Rhodey ...
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to recasting some of its big players, and it hasn't derailed the franchise's momentum at all. Not one bit. With all due respect to Edward Norton, no one really batted an eyelid when Mark Ruffalo replaced him as Dr. Bruce Banner aka the Incredible Hulk. Don Cheadle has made the character of War Machine his own since taking the mantle from Terrence Howard. And in "Captain America: Brave New World," we're going to see the late William Hurt replaced as Thunderbolt Ross by Harrison Ford.
Theoretically, Marvel can just cast another actor to take over as Kang storyline without making any significant changes to a storyline that's probably already been planned for the past several years. While recasting can seem a little disorienting at first, all it takes is one strong performance to make viewers suspend their disbelief and get on board. So the solution to fixing Kang right now isn't switching to a different villain ,or even cosmic trickery: it's just getting a really, really good actor to take Majors' place.
Since Majors' scandal became public knowledge, there have been calls to replace him with John Boyega, for example, suggesting that fans are more than happy to accept a fresh start. And why wouldn't they? Marvel fans are used to seeing actors get replaced for whatever reason, and they continue to support the franchise. There are lots of performers who'd do justice to the Kang character, and Marvel has a strong track record when it comes to recasting parts.
So, stop panicking, Marvel. Kang survived the Multiversal War, and he'll survive a recast.