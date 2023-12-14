Nomad: Marvel's Rumored Captain America Project Explained

Even with all his super soldier strength, it seems like nothing has been able to stop the whispers surrounding the return of the original Captain America. Chris Evans, while happy to "never say never" about reprising his role, responded to "Avengers" reunion rumors saying that it won't be anytime soon before he gives that star-spangled shield another spin. The thing about that is that time, now more than ever, is a fickle thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the chances of getting Earth's original Mightiest Heroes back together seem slim, three years of rumors and mining details within Marvel Studios suggest a comeback from the original Cap could be on the cards after all.

Going back to when Thanos (Josh Brolin) got snapped and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had been laid to rest, Steve Rogers returns to the past only to reach the present as an older man with a long life behind him. Upon seeing a wedding band on Rogers' finger, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) asks, "You wanna tell me about her?" Capt. Rogers calmly answered, "No, I don't think I will." It's clear that besides finally marrying Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Steve completed his mission of returning all the Infinity Stones to their rightful place, and it's that journey that could be the main focus of the long-rumored project "Nomad."