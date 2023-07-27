The Most Confusing Moments In Secret Invasion Explained

In Episode 2, we learn that Gravik is after something called the Harvest, which is more important to him than any of the false flag attacks he's staging to pit humans against each other. As it turns out, it's the DNA of the Avengers and their associates, collected after the Battle of Earth in "Avengers: Endgame." Gravik wants the genetic codes of the superheroes so that he can use his Super Skrull machine to give himself and every other Skrull the collective powers of almost every character we've seen in the MCU so far. He (along with G'iah) has already absorbed the effects of Extremis, as well as the abilities of Groot, a Frost Beast, and Thanos' henchman Cull Obsidian.

Fury takes Falsworth to a headstone with his name on it, where he's hidden a vial (it's implied there are others like this across the globe). When he has G'iah take the vial to Gravik as a bargaining chip to stop World War III, the Skrull leader scans it and sees that it's authentically the DNA of everyone from Captain America to Thanos. He uses his Super Skrull machine on himself, but instead inadvertently makes G'iah exponentially superpowered, and she kills him.

How Fury got and kept these samples is under-explained. For example, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" villain Ghost's DNA is contained in the vial, but she wasn't at the Battle of Earth. And why is all the DNA mixed into one little glass container?