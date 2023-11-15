Marvel's Most Controversial Character Is Back & That Could Ruin Everything

Contains spoilers for "Uncanny Avengers" #4 (by Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron, VC's Travis Lanham, and Morry Hollowell)

The identity of Captain Krakoa has been revealed, and the truth is about to send shockwaves across the Marvel Universe.

The Captain Krakoa suit debuted in "X-Men" #6 (by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz), designed by the mutant Forge and put into action by the X-Men to create a hero to distract the general public from learning about their ongoing resurrection protocols. The suit, first worn by Cyclops, gives its user enhanced abilities such as strength and flight while also being able to create and control vines for both defensive and offensive purposes. However, when the world discovered the mutants were secretly resurrecting themselves, the suit was discarded and placed into storage. Unfortunately for the X-Men, the anti-mutant organization Orchis recently stole the suit and has used it to commit acts of terrorism, including bombing the U.S. Capitol Building. Now, Marvel has revealed the true face behind recent events, and it's the worst-case scenario for both the Avengers and X-Men.

In "Uncanny Avengers" #4, Captain America finally unmasks the deadly villain who has been plaguing his hybrid X-Men/Avengers team. When he sees who has been moonlighting under the former mutant moniker, he is shocked to discover evil Steve Rogers, aka Hydra's Captain America from the "Secret Empire" event, is back from the dead and is going to try to make his life — and life in the Marvel Universe — a nightmare once again. But will he also succeed in ruining a second Marvel storyline for fans?