12 Little Known Facts About Blake Lively

It's easy to think we know everything about certain public figures, especially ones who aren't shy about putting their personal lives on display. One example of this is Blake Lively, who captivated the public eye even years before her meme-worthy marriage to Ryan Reynolds. Lively first joined the A-list when she was cast in The CW's "Gossip Girl," quickly becoming one of the most recognizable TV actresses of the late 2000s.

Shortly after "Gossip Girl" concluded its run in 2012, Lively made a name for herself not just in the film world, but as an iconic figure in fashion, business, and pop culture. There are many aspects of Lively as a person that most people could recount off the top of their heads even if they haven't obsessively watched "Gossip Girl," from her sarcastic roasts of her husband on social media to her high-profile celebrity friendships with fellow A-listers like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.

However, even a celebrity as widely-known and beloved as Blake Lively can surprise people with facts about her life, career, and personality. From lesser-known work in the entertainment industry to the stories behind her biggest roles, these 12 facts may startle even Lively's most dedicated fans.