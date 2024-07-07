Penn Badgley's Honest Thoughts On Kissing Blake Lively On Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley has been in the entertainment industry for a while now, and he's kissed a fair amount of people during that time. So what did he really think about kissing his "Gossip Girl" co-star Blake Lively back in the day? Reviews were mixed ... for a good reason.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Bravo icon Andy Cohen in 2015, a caller asked Badgley about his best and worst on-screen kisses, and Lively earned a somewhat dubious distinction. "I'd say best ... I'll say it was [Blake Lively], because we actually had a relationship at the time," Badgley said, before continuing: "Maybe Blake after we broke up."

Throughout the six season run of "Gossip Girl," which aired on The CW from 2007 to 2012, Badgley played lead character Daniel Humphrey, sometimes referred to as "Lonely Boy" due to his status as a social outcast because he and his family live ... in a palatial loft on Brooklyn's waterfront rather than in a pre-war building on the Upper East Side. (Some aspects of "Gossip Girl" haven't aged all that well). Right from the beginning of the show, Dan pines for beautiful yet troubled socialite Serena van der Woodsen (Lively), and the two do have an on-again, off-again romance throughout the entire story. That ended up turning into a real-life love story ... for a little while.