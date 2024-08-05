Star Trek: 3 Actors Who Almost Played Riker Before Jonathan Frakes

Jonathan Frakes, the actor who played William T. Riker in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," is arguably one of the most important people in the "Star Trek" universe. Not only did he breathe life into the first officer of the Enterprise-D through his charm, charisma, and the Riker maneuver, but he would go on to direct two "Star Trek" feature films and a number of episodes across six Trek series to date. Frakes is so dedicated to "Star Trek," he even offered to direct the long-awaited fourth Kelvin timeline movie in an email to J.J. Abrams.

With so much commitment to the franchise, it's hard to imagine how different the world of "Star Trek" would be if Jonathan Frakes had not been cast as Riker — not to mention how different the character might have turned out. Maybe Worf might have ended up with Troi, or Riker would have finally gotten the promotion he deserved.

As recounted in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The Next 25 Years From The Next Generation To J. J. Abrams," three other actors who were seriously considered for the role included Michael O'Gorman, Billy Campbell, and "Star Trek" legend Jeffrey Combs. According to Adam Shrager's book, "The Finest Crew in the Fleet: the Next Generation Cast On Screen and Off," "Star Trek" fans came much closer to a world without Frakes than most realize. He endured seven auditions over a six-week period and only landed the part when the actor casting agents wanted for the role blew his final audition.