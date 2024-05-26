What Star Trek's Commander Shran Looks Like In Real Life

Thy'lek Shran is such an impressive character that the Andorian manages to show up on Looper's list of the best Star Trek villains despite the fact that his attitude is usually far more hostile than his actions. In fact, he often ends up allying with Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) on "Star Trek: Enterprise." But who's the actor behind the extensive blue makeup?

The man playing Thy'lek Shran is none other than Jeffrey Combs, a true Star Trek veteran. While it's impressive that Suzie Plakson played four different Star Trek characters and no one noticed, Combs' franchise résumé as a Star Trek actor who played multiple characters is even more magnificent. He's portrayed a total of nine different roles in the franchise — or even more, if you count the various cloned Weyouns as separate characters.

On "Star Trek: Enterprise," apart from Shran, Combs appears as disgruntled Ferengi pirate Krem on the Season 1 episode "Acquisition," as well as an unnamed holosuite guest on the Season 7 episode "What You Leave Behind." On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," he plays the aforementioned sleazy Dominion diplomat Weyoun, fellow recurring character Brunt, the rich alien Tiron, and — as a departure from his usual makeup-heavy alien roles — a 1950s NYPD officer called Kevin Mulkahey. His other Star Trek roles include the illegal fight organizer Penk on "Star Trek: Voyager" and the sentient computer AGIMUS on the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks."