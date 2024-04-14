One Star Trek Costume Left Patrick Stewart With Lasting Damage

Sir Patrick Stewart might be forever grateful to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and his role as Picard, but one thing he will never appreciate is the Lycra onesies the cast was forced to endure during the show's early seasons. An inconvenience to most of the cast, the supertight Starfleet uniform actually caused the Jean-Luc Picard actor to suffer from serious neck and back pain — so serious that he was almost forced to get litigious.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1, Stewart recalled how the cast were "practically poured into our costumes for the first two years," adding that they had been intentionally given uniforms that were one size too small. The cast's costumes had been so tight that the actors had to tug on them every time they changed from sitting to standing or vice versa — some fairly amusing supercuts of this uniform-rearranging "Picard maneuver" can be found on YouTube.

But when the physical toll of wearing a too-tight uniform drove the actor to a chiropractor for neck, back, and shoulder pain, Stewart's doc became genuinely concerned that it would eventually cause permanent damage. To keep this from happening, the chiro warned the studio that they could be faced with a lawsuit if they didn't get Stewart into a costume that wasn't actively harming his spine.