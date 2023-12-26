Star Trek: Why The Actor Originally Cast As Riker Was Replaced By Jonathan Frakes

Of the many standout characters on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Commander William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is among the most popular. The dutiful righthand man of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is a vital member of the USS Enterprise crew and a major component of the overall success of "The Next Generation." Thus, Riker has gone on to appear in a variety of other "Star Trek" projects, with the most recent being "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Frakes has brought him to life to perfection time and time again, though his incredible franchise run nearly didn't come to fruition.

When "The Next Generation" was coming together, the minds behind it cast Billy Campbell in the role. However, per producer Rick Berman's recollection in the "Star Trek" oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Paramount executive John Pike wasn't sold on him. "Pike didn't like him. He didn't feel he had a sense of command. He wouldn't follow this guy into battle. I think it was really more that he didn't audition that well for the part," Berman said. Thus, Campbell was quickly swapped out for Frakes, and the rest is history.

Still, that's not to say that Campbell was barred from the "Star Trek" franchise entirely.