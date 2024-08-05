MCU Theory: Deadpool 3 Revealed Marvel's Most Powerful Being & Almost Nobody Noticed
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, colossal waves are being made. Robert Downey Jr. has returned to the franchise, taking on the mantle of Victor von Doom and "Deadpool & Wolverine" is absolutely crushing it at the box office.
Downey's casting as Doom may have fans divided, but the third "Deadpool" flick and all the feelgood nostalgia it brings seem to be uniting the Marvel fandom. The long-awaited team-up of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth looks to have given general audiences (and critics) everything and more, including ammunition for some interesting theories. Over on the subreddit, r/MarvelTheories, one viewer remarked on the wild possibility of the Beyonder, one of Marvel's most powerful characters, actually appearing in "Deadpool & Wolverine," theorizing that Rob Delaney's Peter is actually the cosmic entity in disguise. "Is Peter from Deadpool the Beyonder?" the Redditor bluntly asks before giving their reasoning, citing how every Deadpool variant throughout the Multiverse in the threequel seems to have a "Peter."
Talk about some bold speculation! Nonetheless, let's have some fun with this and break it down.
Who Is Peter from the Deadpool movies?
First, let's do a little refresher. Viewers were first introduced to Peter in 2018's "Deadpool 2." The character seemingly takes the role of the loveable everyman who's way, way out of his depth when he joins Deadpool's "X-Force." Like the majority of the team, Peter is unceremoniously and hilariously killed off early in the film. However, with a little help from Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), and Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-traveling doohickey, Wade is able to go back in time and save Peter. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the latter returns, working alongside his katana-wielding bestie once again ... as used car salesmen.
Now, why in the heck would such an average Joe inspire such theories that place him as the Beyonder? Well, in Marvel comics, the character's original introduction in the "Secret Wars" saga of the '80s depicts him as an entity that's separate from the Multiverse, meaning that he's a constant force, no matter the universe. When considering the recent slate of MCU movies, this is especially interesting. Fans have gotten glimpses of multiple different versions of several iconic characters. "Deadpool & Wolverine" works especially hard to nail this point home; the film depicts so many Deadpool variants. How does this connect to Rob Delaney's Peter? Well, the movie seemingly establishes that no matter the universe, no matter the Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth always has a Peter — even more important, the same Peter.
Is this just some grand joke, where the cosmos decided that every version of Wade Wilson needs an ordinary civilian named Peter at their side? Or is Peter actually some almighty omnipotent being pretending to be human? Let's see what fans think.
Fans have some opinions on Peter possibly being Marvel's most powerful god
Longtime Marvel fans will recognize the Beyonder as the ultimate cosmic puppeteer, with the character having a propensity for using heroes and villains as his playthings, enjoying pitting them against one another. The mere idea that such a colossal being could be Peter from the "Deadpool" franchise is downright hilarious, and fans have some thoughts.
In the Reddit thread breaking this theory down, comments ranged from embracing the possibility to poking some holes in it. "If Peter is the Beyonder I'm going to cry tears of joy," u/Dmayce22 wrote. Another fan pointed to the fact that Peter technically died in "Deadpool 2" and mentioned how if the character truly was the Beyonder, then this must have been some sort of elaborate plan that involved himself allowing to be killed, knowing Wade would inevitably save him. Some viewers believe the character was actually just a subtle nod to Deadpool's chaotic comicbook friendship with Spider-Man. "I figured this was a tongue in cheek reference to Peter Parker, and how he's owned by Sony," one Redditor wrote. "Every Deadpool has a Peter! –and they love him dearly ... He's just not Peter PARKER." Meanwhile, u/L4HH had a much simpler theory: "He is Pete Wisdom but never had his X-Gene activated." (In the comics, Peter Wisdom is a British mutant who first debuted in "Excalibur" #86.)
Whether Peter is actually the Beyonder having fun immersing himself in Deadpool's crazy shenanigans, or if he's actually just an everyday citizen who's routinely destined to tagalong the anti-hero's adventures, one thing is for certain: across the Multiverse, Wade loves Peter 3000.