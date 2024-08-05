MCU Theory: Deadpool 3 Revealed Marvel's Most Powerful Being & Almost Nobody Noticed

First, let's do a little refresher. Viewers were first introduced to Peter in 2018's "Deadpool 2." The character seemingly takes the role of the loveable everyman who's way, way out of his depth when he joins Deadpool's "X-Force." Like the majority of the team, Peter is unceremoniously and hilariously killed off early in the film. However, with a little help from Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), and Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-traveling doohickey, Wade is able to go back in time and save Peter. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the latter returns, working alongside his katana-wielding bestie once again ... as used car salesmen.

Now, why in the heck would such an average Joe inspire such theories that place him as the Beyonder? Well, in Marvel comics, the character's original introduction in the "Secret Wars" saga of the '80s depicts him as an entity that's separate from the Multiverse, meaning that he's a constant force, no matter the universe. When considering the recent slate of MCU movies, this is especially interesting. Fans have gotten glimpses of multiple different versions of several iconic characters. "Deadpool & Wolverine" works especially hard to nail this point home; the film depicts so many Deadpool variants. How does this connect to Rob Delaney's Peter? Well, the movie seemingly establishes that no matter the universe, no matter the Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth always has a Peter — even more important, the same Peter.

Is this just some grand joke, where the cosmos decided that every version of Wade Wilson needs an ordinary civilian named Peter at their side? Or is Peter actually some almighty omnipotent being pretending to be human? Let's see what fans think.