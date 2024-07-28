Robert Downey Jr's Casting As Victor Von Doom Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Well, Kevin Feige and Disney have once again shocked the socks off of fans worldwide. At San Diego Comic Con, it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom. Slated for a May 2026 release, "Avengers: Doomsday" is seemingly set with Downey taking center stage as the film's villain.

To say the news of Downey's return, as Doom no less, shook the Marvel fandom would be an understatement, to say the least. "What is even happening I am so confused?!?" Redditor u/ILikeClefairy wrote in a thread discussing the surprising news. "Well nobody had that on their bingo card," u/MegaClone18 added. Nope, nobody did. If they say they did, they're lying.

However, as beloved as Downey is, and as iconic as his run as Tony Stark was, not all fans like the idea of him returning as such an iconic villain, especially one who has not yet been introduced in the MCU. "Don't love it if I'm being honest. Seems like a cheap move," one Redditor wrote, adding that if Disney had to recast a Marvel actor as Doom, then they'd have preferred Mads Mikkelsen, who played the villain Kaecilius in 2016's "Doctor Strange." Meanwhile, across social media, many fans seemed to have echoed similar sentiments.