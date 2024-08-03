TV Actors Who Almost Quit Acting Altogether

The star of "Damsel" has come a long way since childhood, and, believe it or not, this actor nearly gave up on her dream job. Before "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown almost quit acting. She had auditioned to play Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones" (a role that ultimately went to Bella Ramsey), and Brown was deeply disheartened when she didn't get the part.

What's more, when she was only ten years old, a casting director left her in tears. According to Brown, this casting director told her not only that she wouldn't get the part, but also that she was unlikely to ever succeed as an actor because she was "too mature." This is a cruel and somewhat perplexing thing to tell a child actor. Brown told Allure that this rejection was "really hard because I thought [maturity] was a good thing. And then being told that it wasn't, that I wouldn't make it in this industry, it was so hurtful."

In the end, though, Millie Bobby Brown had the last laugh. Her parents convinced her to try one last audition, and if that didn't work out, she could stop worrying about her acting career and go back to just being a kid. This last audition was none other than "Stranger Things." She got the part because it turned out that "too mature" was exactly what the showrunners needed for her character. Now Millie Bobby Brown wears "too mature" as a badge of honor.