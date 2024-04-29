Millie Bobby Brown: From Childhood To Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame after her starring role as Eleven in the popular Netflix sci-fi series "Stranger Things." Brown was just 12 years old when the series debuted, and she was immediately thrust into the spotlight and the positive and negative ramifications that come with it. She's since enchanted audiences with her other work, her love for animals, and her once-iconic Instagram Lives.

"Stranger Things" wasn't her first role, and it certainly won't be her last. She began her career as an actress at 8 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. Brown has appeared in a variety of projects during her career, from fairy tale spin-offs to horror projects and fantasy adventures that let her stretch her wings as a producer. She's even created work of her own, co-writing with Kathleen McGurl her debut novel, "Nineteen Steps," in 2023. From her childhood through her Netflix hit "Damsel," here is everything you need to know about actress, author, model, producer, and megastar Millie Bobby Brown.