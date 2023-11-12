Marvel Rumor: Captain America 4 Getting Reshoots After Disastrous Test Screening
With the SAG-AFTRA strike officially ending, Marvel Studios can finally return to their grand plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While projects like "Deadpool 3" will pick up where they left off, a new rumor suggests "Captain America: Brave New World" is going back to the drawing board.
According to former trade reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel will soon begin reshoots on Anthony Mackie's first theatrical outing as the MCU's new Captain America. "I'm told 'Captain America 4' did not do great in a test screening," he said on the "Hot Mic" podcast. "And that three sequences are being cut, and that reshoots are being planned from January until May or June." Naturally, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors. However, considering Sneider's comments come soon after the studio pushed back the release date for "Captain America 4" to 2025, the reshoots could likely be the cause.
If that's the case, it isn't necessarily a cause for concern. Reshoots are standard for the industry, especially for Marvel, and they only further ensure that studios deliver the best possible product. But given the last few years of the MCU, it's hard not to see this as another way Marvel Studios can't catch a break.
Captain America 4 could've been Marvel's safety net
We can't forget that "Captain America 4" wrapped production before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Over the last few months, delays have been the only news coming out of Marvel Studios. Understandably, projects like "Deadpool 3" and "Thunderbolts" went on hiatus, while Marvel reworked "Daredevil: Born Again" from the ground up. But the silver lining in all the bad news was that "Captain America 4" had finished filming, so it could still be on track for a 2024 release. As Jeff Sneider mentions during the podcast, many assumed the film was a surefire bet to hold its release date. However, with it now rumored to undergo extensive reshoots, Marvel may have bit off more than they could chew trying to wrap up before the strikes.
Thankfully, "Captain America 4" is shaping up to be an exciting outing for the MCU. "There's a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson," Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly. "They have a history together, but in this film, we'll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible." Outside of its two leads, the movie features the returns of Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, who haven't appeared in the MCU since "The Incredible Hulk." So, while it may be a bit longer of a wait, Marvel Studios could return to dominate the box office when "Brave New World" hits theaters.