Marvel Rumor: Captain America 4 Getting Reshoots After Disastrous Test Screening

With the SAG-AFTRA strike officially ending, Marvel Studios can finally return to their grand plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While projects like "Deadpool 3" will pick up where they left off, a new rumor suggests "Captain America: Brave New World" is going back to the drawing board.

According to former trade reporter Jeff Sneider, Marvel will soon begin reshoots on Anthony Mackie's first theatrical outing as the MCU's new Captain America. "I'm told 'Captain America 4' did not do great in a test screening," he said on the "Hot Mic" podcast. "And that three sequences are being cut, and that reshoots are being planned from January until May or June." Naturally, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed or denied the rumors. However, considering Sneider's comments come soon after the studio pushed back the release date for "Captain America 4" to 2025, the reshoots could likely be the cause.

If that's the case, it isn't necessarily a cause for concern. Reshoots are standard for the industry, especially for Marvel, and they only further ensure that studios deliver the best possible product. But given the last few years of the MCU, it's hard not to see this as another way Marvel Studios can't catch a break.