How Britain's Ugliest Dog Peggy Transformed Into Deadpool & Wolverine's Dogpool

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is jam-packed with fun cameos, with the Marvel flick pulling out all the stops to give fans a variant-infused multiversal thrill ride. While fans can expect to see a wide column of variants appearing in the threequel, the bestest version of Deadpool that struts across the screen is none other than Dogpool, the movie's weirdest and cutest variant.

Bringing the character to life is none other than Peggy, a mixed breed canine that earned her fame in 2023 by winning an "ugliest dog" competition in the United Kingdom. Peggy's iconic, albeit unconventional, appearance led her to making an immediate impression with judges and becoming something of a viral sensation.

Born in 2018, Peggy was adopted by Holly Middleton when the animal was just six months old. After first finding the pup on an adoption website, Holly knew Peggy was perfect for her and her family. "We loved her the Instant we laid eyes on her with her big brown eyes, little tuft of white hair and her tongue lolling out to one side. I just felt sorry for her, sat there with no hair and her tongue out" (per BBC). In regards to entering her pet in an 'ugly' competition, Holly mentioned how it was all in good fun, and that her family believes "she is beautiful both inside and out, and wouldn't change her for the world."

Little did Peggy and Holly know, the Multiverse had a lot more in store for them than a mere national ugly competition.