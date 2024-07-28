Why DC Studios' New Logo Reveal At Comic-Con Is Making Fans Explode

This year's San Diego Comic Con has been chock full of surprises. "Star Trek" fans were treated to a teaser of Michelle Yeoh's upcoming "Section 31" series. Meanwhile, "The Boys" panel announced that not only is Jensen Ackles returning for the show's fifth and final season as Soldier Boy, but he and Aya Cash (who played Stormfront in Seasons 2 and 3), will also be headlining their own prequel series, "Vought Rising."

Making another big splash is James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Fans finally got a glimpse into the Max animated series, "Creature Commandoes." On the more mundane side of things, they were also treated to news that DC Studios is once again changing up its logo, embracing the iconic "bullet" logo created by graphic designer Milton Glaser. "When Peter and I formed DC Studios we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use," Gunn explained on social media, posting pictures of the new logo and him wearing a T-Shirt with it.

When Peter and I formed DC Studios we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use. #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/jKJbVJT1TC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2024

Safe to say, fans are excitedly welcoming the retro change. "I feel we got an upgrade with the new DC logo, the nostalgia is HITTING," @KurzedZuko opined on X (formerly Twitter). "The new DC Studios logo is not that new but I love it so much!!!" @thegeekofsteel posted, alongside a video of fans cheering at the logo reveal.