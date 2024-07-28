Why DC Studios' New Logo Reveal At Comic-Con Is Making Fans Explode
This year's San Diego Comic Con has been chock full of surprises. "Star Trek" fans were treated to a teaser of Michelle Yeoh's upcoming "Section 31" series. Meanwhile, "The Boys" panel announced that not only is Jensen Ackles returning for the show's fifth and final season as Soldier Boy, but he and Aya Cash (who played Stormfront in Seasons 2 and 3), will also be headlining their own prequel series, "Vought Rising."
Making another big splash is James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Fans finally got a glimpse into the Max animated series, "Creature Commandoes." On the more mundane side of things, they were also treated to news that DC Studios is once again changing up its logo, embracing the iconic "bullet" logo created by graphic designer Milton Glaser. "When Peter and I formed DC Studios we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use," Gunn explained on social media, posting pictures of the new logo and him wearing a T-Shirt with it.
Safe to say, fans are excitedly welcoming the retro change. "I feel we got an upgrade with the new DC logo, the nostalgia is HITTING," @KurzedZuko opined on X (formerly Twitter). "The new DC Studios logo is not that new but I love it so much!!!" @thegeekofsteel posted, alongside a video of fans cheering at the logo reveal.
Across social media, fans are really appreciating DC Studios' new logo
Why are so many fans happy about a simple logo change? The classic four-star "bullet" logo was created by Milton Glaser — the same graphic designer who created the "I Love NY" logo — and was used by the company from 1977 to 2005. When fans think of DC Comics, a great many of them likely think of this specific logo. Embracing such an iconic and beloved design could also be interpreted as a "back to formula" type strategy as the brand attempts to move away from its last attempt at a cinematic universe. "The logo really honors the past beautifully, but also charts the course for the future for us," Peter Safran, the co-CEO of DC Studios, said (via TheWrap). "It represents everything James and I want DC to be, we want to embrace the fans, and we want to chart this course for the future."
While there are certainly some dissenters who view the change as stale, the reception toward reverting to Glaser's work seems to be greatly welcomed by fans. "The new DC Studios logo couldn't be more perfect," @ApocHorseman wrote. Over on Reddit, excitement looks to be soaring high as well. "Best DC logo ever, glad to see it back," u/Austinpowerstwo wrote. "The iconic Milton Glaser logo ... It should never have been changed. Nobody was ever going to better it. Nobody did," another fan opined.
