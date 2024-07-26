Batman Once Saved The Joker From Being Murdered By... Marvel's Punisher?

As mentioned, most versions of Batman live by a strict rule of no killing. No matter who the person is, or how heinous their crime may be, the Caped Crusader doesn't make the call regarding their life. Instead, he sends his enemies to prison through the Gotham City Police Department to either reform or remain away from society. This is how the Joker has been able to terrorize Gotham City for decades, and despite pushing it into chaos numerous times, Batman hasn't put a definitive end to him. This was likely the logic in "Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights," but not all fans agree with it in this context or any other.

"A super villain, in the process of committing a crime in which peoples lives are put in danger, can be killed to prevent the crime from happening. All while satisfying due process as self defense is a Constitutional right," commented u/AmanteNomadstar in a Reddit thread, explaining that within this framework, Batman is well within his rights to kill Joker without jeopardizing his faith in the judicial system. In another thread, u/PuffsPlusArmada explained that even if Batman killed the murderous, downright evil Joker alone — and none of his other rogues — countless Gotham lives would be saved. "All of the people the Joker kills afterwards would be Batman's fault. Just f***ing kill the Joker," added u/MojaveMilkman.

Even though creatives like Zack Snyder have ignored Batman's no-kill rule, it remains ingrained in the character's mythology all the same. Should he have allowed the Punisher to kill Joker? Or even do it himself? Evidently, there are compelling arguments that either should've been the case, but that's simply not what came to pass in "Deadly Knights."