Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirmed That Fantastic Four Movie Theory You Heard Is True

Social media didn't hold back when the main cast of Marvel's new "Fantastic Four" movie was announced, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm being among some of the exciting new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were some huge things revealed in that initial "Fantastic Four" image, including some clear 1960s influences. This led to a great deal of speculation that "Fantastic Four" will be a period piece set in the '60s, and now, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has confirmed as much and even given fans a little something extra to chew on.

Feige appeared on the first-ever episode of "The Official Marvel Podcast" to look toward the franchise's future, expressing his particular excitement about the new "Fantastic Four" movie. He confirmed the film is indeed a period piece, but seemingly, that won't be the only thing to set the movie apart from other MCU projects.

Feige heavily hinted "Fantastic Four" may not be set in the main MCU timeline. "There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a '4' symbol, and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image," Feige explained. "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations." This seems to suggest "Fantastic Four" will be set in another universe, opening up a multiverse of possibilities.