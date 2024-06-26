Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirmed That Fantastic Four Movie Theory You Heard Is True
Social media didn't hold back when the main cast of Marvel's new "Fantastic Four" movie was announced, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm being among some of the exciting new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were some huge things revealed in that initial "Fantastic Four" image, including some clear 1960s influences. This led to a great deal of speculation that "Fantastic Four" will be a period piece set in the '60s, and now, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has confirmed as much and even given fans a little something extra to chew on.
Feige appeared on the first-ever episode of "The Official Marvel Podcast" to look toward the franchise's future, expressing his particular excitement about the new "Fantastic Four" movie. He confirmed the film is indeed a period piece, but seemingly, that won't be the only thing to set the movie apart from other MCU projects.
Feige heavily hinted "Fantastic Four" may not be set in the main MCU timeline. "There was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a '4' symbol, and there was a cityscape in the corner of that image," Feige explained. "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know, or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations." This seems to suggest "Fantastic Four" will be set in another universe, opening up a multiverse of possibilities.
Marvel's Fantastic Four begins filming in July
The release date for Marvel's "Fantastic Four" is presently set for July 25, 2025, and while casting announcements are still trickling out, Kevin Feige revealed when production will officially begin. It'll be a quick turnaround to meet that release date, as Feige detailed, "We start filming at the end of July. Funny story — we start shooting the Monday after [San Diego] Comic-Con." Of all the upcoming MCU projects, Feige drew particular attention to "Fantastic Four," and it could very well change the fabric of Marvel's multiverse.
Setting "Fantastic Four" in another universe certainly sounds like a right direction to take. With so many superhero projects now out there, "Fantastic Four" needs a way to stand apart, and making it a period piece that's not connected to any MCU movies that have come before may make it a more enticing prospect for casual audiences. The question then transforms into how Marvel's first family goes from the 1960s to the modern day in a completely different universe. The answer could lie with the villain, Galactus, who will be played by Ralph Ineson in the film. Galactus exists as a cosmic force transcending the limitations of any one universe. Instead of merely eating planets, Galactus could threaten the entire universe (or multiverse), and in the chaos, the Fantastic Four could find themselves in a reality that isn't their own.
That's just speculation, so for now, fans can take solace in the fact that many were correct in predicting the MCU's "Fantastic Four" will be a period piece likely in another dimension. Seeing as they were correct on that, examining every detail of promotional materials seems to be a worthwhile endeavor.