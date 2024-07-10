The Agatha All Along Trailer Confirms What We All Suspected About Scarlet Witch

In 2021 and 2022, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was arguably the most important player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, she was the epicenter of the inaugural MCU Disney+ show "WandaVision," where her grief after losing Vision (Paul Bettany) during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" causes her to create a magical family while enslaving an entire town and forcing the residents to live out her sitcom fantasies. Then, she became a Darkhold-corrupted antagonist whose relentless pursuit of a reality where her children are alive verges on the kind of horror villain territory even Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is powerless against. Near the ending of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" she finally realizes what she has become, and opts to destroy every multiversal incarnation of the Darkhold, which leaves her in the middle of the collapsing Mount Wundagore.

While "Multiverse of Madness" leaves Wanda's fate somewhat ambiguous, it always seemed unlikely that even she could survive the destruction of an entire mountain. Now, the creepy first trailer for "Agatha All Along" reveals in no uncertain terms that she's dead — or, at least, as dead as anyone can be in the MCU. At the end of "WandaVision," Wanda strips the evil Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) of her magic and permanently traps the witch in her Agnes identity. In the trailer, the spell has twisted in a way that's left Agatha working as a detective who investigates a mysterious case where the unseen victim's name is W. Maximoff, and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) confirms that Wanda is "gone."

Put all this together, and Wanda really does seem to be dead. But what does this mean for the MCU?