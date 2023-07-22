Jamie Foxx Says Health Scare Sent Him 'To Hell And Back' In Emotional Video To Fans
Jamie Foxx wants you to know that he's doing okay.
April 2023 proved to be a turbulent month for the veteran actor. He was hospitalized due to an unspecified "medical complication" according to his daughter Corinne Foxx in a since-deleted Instagram post (via CNN). Following his hospitalization, the rumor mill began to churn, suggesting that Foxx's health had deteriorated. Corrine Foxx later took to Instagram Stories in May to confirm that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."
Now, Foxx has taken to Instagram to share an emotional video to discuss his health scare. Three minutes long, Foxx candidly discusses his hospitalization and the severity of the illness he faced. Ultimately, the "Collateral" actor reassures fans that, despite being sent to "hell and back," he's doing fine now. He starts off the video by thanking fans for their prayers and positivity. Foxx continues by explaining why he didn't publicly address his hospitalization sooner. "I just didn't want you to see me like that," Foxx admits. "... I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."
Jamie Foxx addresses rumors regarding his health
In the video, Jamie Foxx opens up about the rumors that manifested online following his hospitalization. He thanked his family for keeping his health information "airtight" and maintaining his privacy. "They didn't let nothing out, they protected me," Foxx says. "And that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these." The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor admits that his family being quiet led to the creation of rumors. "By being quiet, sometimes things get, you know, out of hand..." Foxx says, denying rumors that he is blind or was left paralyzed by the hospitalization. "But I did go to hell and back," Foxx admits, telling fans that he's continuing to work despite "potholes" in his journey to recovery.
What's next for Foxx? The actor can most recently be found in Netflix's critically-acclaimed sci-fi flick "They Cloned Tyrone" — a film Looper critic Matthew Jackson praised with an 8.5/10 rating. Later this summer, audiences will get to hear Foxx voice a Boston Terrier in the upcoming raunchy flick "Strays." Foxx is also on track to reunite with Cameron Diaz for Netflix's "Back in Action."
From the video, it's clear that Foxx is ready (and excited) to get back to doing what he does best: entertaining his fans.