Jamie Foxx Says Health Scare Sent Him 'To Hell And Back' In Emotional Video To Fans

Jamie Foxx wants you to know that he's doing okay.

April 2023 proved to be a turbulent month for the veteran actor. He was hospitalized due to an unspecified "medical complication" according to his daughter Corinne Foxx in a since-deleted Instagram post (via CNN). Following his hospitalization, the rumor mill began to churn, suggesting that Foxx's health had deteriorated. Corrine Foxx later took to Instagram Stories in May to confirm that her father had "been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

Now, Foxx has taken to Instagram to share an emotional video to discuss his health scare. Three minutes long, Foxx candidly discusses his hospitalization and the severity of the illness he faced. Ultimately, the "Collateral" actor reassures fans that, despite being sent to "hell and back," he's doing fine now. He starts off the video by thanking fans for their prayers and positivity. Foxx continues by explaining why he didn't publicly address his hospitalization sooner. "I just didn't want you to see me like that," Foxx admits. "... I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."