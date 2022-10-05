The Spawn Reboot Just Snagged Writers From Both Marvel And DC
Being a soldier and a mercenary can be a tough job, but when one is betrayed and cast into a hellish dimension, one might be willing to make a bargain. Of course, being returned to life after spending any time in Hell is sure to have some long-lasting side effects, like charred skin, a flowing red cloak, and the ability to transform one's own flesh through sheer force of will. We suppose that makes for a great anti-hero at the very least!
Todd McFarlane's "Spawn" franchise got its start in comic books, but from there, it branched off into action figures, an animated series on HBO, and even a feature-length film in the 1990s. A live-action "Spawn" reboot has been in the works since at least 2017, with series creator Todd McFarlane putting in some serious effort to get the project off the ground. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has been attached to star in the project, per ComicBook.com, but despite that pedigree, there hasn't been too much in the way of significant news about the upcoming movie.
However, it seems as if that is starting to change and people are now being tapped for this new "Spawn" film. In fact, some pretty impressive talent has joined the writing roster.
The Spawn reboot has recruited writers from Joker and The Falcon and the Winter Solider
According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has now been confirmed that the upcoming "Spawn" reboot has netted not one, but three different writers who have worked on some relatively popular movies and shows, which certainly bodes well for this future project. Scott Silver, who co-wrote 2019's "Joker" with Todd Phillips, will be joining "Spawn," as well as Malcolm Spellman from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and Matthew Mixon of the documentary "Yesterday Was Everything." Needless to say, it definitely seems like the "Spawn" reboot has tapped some potent and varied writers. Hopefully, that means this new "Spawn" movie will be better than the version from the 1990s.
Spellman told the publication, "I grew up in Berkeley, which is a comic book city. Todd McFarlane's Spawn character was always one of my favorites — a Black superhero that was no bull****, he was cool and dealt with modern issues." He continued, "Myself, Matt Mixon, and Scott Silver are pledged to honoring what Todd started and what 'Spawn' is at its core, delivering something that's relevant and edgy and unlike any other superhero movie out there."
Although there is no definitive release date for this new iteration of "Spawn," the writing talent involved almost promises a fresh new take on the character and one that hopefully does the tortured anti-hero justice.