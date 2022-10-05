The Spawn Reboot Just Snagged Writers From Both Marvel And DC

Being a soldier and a mercenary can be a tough job, but when one is betrayed and cast into a hellish dimension, one might be willing to make a bargain. Of course, being returned to life after spending any time in Hell is sure to have some long-lasting side effects, like charred skin, a flowing red cloak, and the ability to transform one's own flesh through sheer force of will. We suppose that makes for a great anti-hero at the very least!

Todd McFarlane's "Spawn" franchise got its start in comic books, but from there, it branched off into action figures, an animated series on HBO, and even a feature-length film in the 1990s. A live-action "Spawn" reboot has been in the works since at least 2017, with series creator Todd McFarlane putting in some serious effort to get the project off the ground. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has been attached to star in the project, per ComicBook.com, but despite that pedigree, there hasn't been too much in the way of significant news about the upcoming movie.

However, it seems as if that is starting to change and people are now being tapped for this new "Spawn" film. In fact, some pretty impressive talent has joined the writing roster.