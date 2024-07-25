Natalie Portman Was Never The Same After Star Wars
Natalie Portman has accomplished quite a lot as an actor throughout her career. After starting out as a child actor and understudy in off-Broadway musicals, she made her screen debut at age 12 in Luc Besson's 1994 film "Léon: The Professional" as an orphaned girl befriended by a hitman. From the get-go, she proved herself to be a sought-after talent in the industry, with Besson even willing to change the script to accommodate her concerns about the film's content.
Little has changed in recent years. Portman remains a bankable star in action blockbusters like "Thor: Love and Thunder," while also racking up award nominations for films like "Jackie" and "May December." In 2010, she even won best actress at the Academy Awards for "Black Swan," in which she and co-star Mila Kunis were forever changed after starring as rival ballerinas. However, there was one notable franchise that made Portman the A-list star she is today.
That franchise was none other than "Star Wars," with Portman playing the integral role of Queen Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy, starting with "The Phantom Menace" and ending with "Revenge of the Sith." While her role as Padme has become iconic and beloved in recent years, it wasn't always that way for the actress. The lessons she learned from joining the "Star Wars" franchise would inform her career throughout the decades to come, for better or for worse.
Natalie Portman skyrocketed to fame while still in high school
While "The Phantom Menace" wasn't Natalie Portman's first film, the young star was still new to the industry when she first stepped into Padme's shoes. She was only 18 when she was cast in "Star Wars: Episode 1" as Padme, winning the role due to her ability to balance Padme's regality with her vulnerability, a trait George Lucas found comparable to Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the original trilogy. Despite the franchise's indelible spot in the cultural lexicon, Portman had never seen the original films prior to getting cast as the future mother of Luke and Leia.
As a result, she was somewhat unaware of how big of a deal the films actually were, especially for a girl who was still in high school. She was even absent from the first film's U.S. premiere to prioritize her final exams, but made up for it by showing up to her prom wearing the same dress she took to the U.K. premiere.
The young actress even admitted years later how overwhelmed she was by the "Star Wars" spectacle as a teen, telling CNN, "It's really different from being in other kinds of films. It's huge. It's everywhere you go." She quickly learned that, whether as a teenager or an adult, the global fame of appearing in the most highly-anticipated "Star Wars" movie of all time was bound to change her life for good.
She balanced an acting career with Harvard
Being one of the most famous teenage actors on the planet didn't stop Natalie Portman from trying to experience a relatively normal young adulthood. After graduating from high school the same year "The Phantom Menace" premiered, Portman didn't wait long to pursue a higher education, enrolling in Harvard University a year later. During her summers off, she continued starring in films like "Anywhere But Here," and appeared in a Broadway production of Chekov's "The Seagull" with Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.
One might think attending an Ivy League school while juggling a rising acting career might be ideal, but Portman worked hard to shake off assumptions. As she told Vanity Fair, "I felt like I had to prove myself more [at Harvard] ... I felt that people always thought I was there because I was famous and not because I deserved to be there." She certainly valued her time at school in spite of her rising stardom, notably telling the press that she'd rather give up her career than drop out of college.
"Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" was released in 2002, with Portman reprising her role as Padme. The film's production primarily took place during Portman's summer off from Harvard in 2000, with Portman telling the BBC, "It is definitely a big commitment to make ... But it has been an incredible part of my life."
Smaller films offered more variety for Portman
"Star Wars" wasn't the only acting job Natalie Portman had during her time at Harvard. The actress kept busy with numerous film projects, most of which had far lower budgets than those of that galaxy far, far away. In 2004, she signed onto Zach Braff's directorial debut, "Garden State," as Sam, a quirky girl who enchants the life of a depressed loner (Braff) returning home for his mother's funeral. According to Portman, she was enthusiastic about joining "Garden State" for the opportunity to do something quite different from her experience on the special effects-heavy "Star Wars" sets.
2004 also saw Portman nab her first Oscar nomination (and Golden Globe win) for Mike Nichols' "Closer," as a stripper who falls for a writer played by Jude Law. The role garnered Portman acclaim and was a huge step forward for the actress: the film was much more adult than the family-friendly "Star Wars" franchise, plus Portman had to perform nude in deleted scenes. However, the media narrative that "Closer" was Portman's breakthrough role said a lot about how the prequel films were seen by the industry at the time. Portman told The Guardian, "People say this is my introduction to adult roles — it sounds so funny, as if I am a porn star or something."
V for Vendetta's director met her on the Star Wars set
Some filmmakers who saw Natalie Portman in the "Star Wars" movies were entranced enough by her performance to want to hire her. "V for Vendetta," based on Alan Moore and David Lloyd's comic, was one of the actress' most notable roles of the 2000s outside "Star Wars." She played Evey Hammond, a woman lured into a futuristic revolution led by the masked terrorist "V" against a dystopian British government.
Portman likely wouldn't have been cast in the film if she hadn't already met the director thanks to "Star Wars." Before making his directorial debut with "V for Vendetta," James McTeigue worked as an assistant director on "Attack of the Clones." That's where he first considered the talented Portman to portray the complex Evey, saying (via Warner Bros), "She's completely professional, and looks luminous ... more than anything, her fearlessness and intelligence were perfect for the role."
Fortunately, McTeigue's instincts on the set of "Star Wars: Episode II" were right, as Portman sacrificed a lot for the role of Evey. In one scene in "V for Vendetta," the character is tortured and her head shaved, which Portman wanted really done on camera in order to feel the humiliation that the character feels. Not only was it brave, but Portman later showed up to the premiere of "Revenge of the Sith" still sporting her shaved head.
She struggled with the backlash to the prequels
It's no secret that, upon their initial release, the "Star Wars" prequels weren't the cult classics they are today. The backlash to "The Phantom Menace" in particular was overwhelming at the time, having grave effects on the mental health of stars like Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks, and Jake Lloyd, who played Anakin Skywalker. While Natalie Portman's career continued on after the prequels, she did admit that the critical backlash got to her as well.
Luckily, the "Star Wars" prequels wouldn't be the last time she dealt with bad reviews, as she also encountered it for her second Marvel Cinematic Universe outing, "Thor: The Dark World." "I mean, I had it with ['Leon: The Professional'] too," she told Variety. "That and 'Star Wars' are two examples of things that when they came out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is a disaster.' And then 20 years later ... it's beloved."
Not only have many fans actually come around on the Portman-led "Star Wars" films, but a surprising percentage of "Star Wars" fans think the prequels are the best of the three trilogies. However, it doesn't change the fact that, at the time, it was disappointing for her to be part of something so highly anticipated that ended up letting people down. Thankfully, it taught her the value of delayed gratification.
No one wanted to hire Natalie Portman after Star Wars
Although there's much more love for the "Star Wars" prequels now than when they first came out, it was tough for Natalie Portman to pursue a serious career in movies while also carrying the burden of being in the "Star Wars" movie most fans would cut from the franchise. Although her early roles showed promise for the actress, poor direction and bad timing with the prequels turned off many directors from wanting to hire her, forcing Portman to rely on the people she already knew.
Portman recounted to New York magazine that one of the most helpful people during this time of her career was Mike Nichols, who she had met initially when he directed her in "The Seagull" on Broadway. Luckily, that play gave Portman the opportunity to prove to audiences that she wasn't the wooden actor she appeared to be in "Star Wars," saying, "I was in the biggest-grossing movie of the decade, and no director wanted to work with me. Mike wrote a letter to Anthony Minghella and said, 'Put her in ['Cold Mountain'], I vouch for her.'"
By the time films like "Garden State" and "V for Vendetta" were released, Portman was able to rehabilitate her image as a serious actor. But still, accusations that she wasn't talented would haunt her even after she won the Oscar for "Black Swan," with many claiming she still didn't deserve the acclaim she had earned.
Her SNL rap challenged the public's assumptions about her
Like many young actors, Natalie Portman got a chance to bask in her success by hosting "Saturday Night Live" to promote "V for Vendetta." However, nobody could predict how well Portman would do as a first-time host of "SNL," especially when she teamed up with Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer to became part of The Lonely Island's journey to Internet stardom with "Natalie's Rap."
As the trio, alongside former head writer Seth Meyers, recounted on "The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast," Portman – a fan of hardcore artists like Lil Kim — was eager to do a rap song with the group after seeing their success with "Lazy Sunday." It came as quite a shock to the comedians, and likewise the audience, with Samberg saying (via YouTube), "We all just started dying laughing and being like, 'Oh yeah, that will really work, no one is gonna see this coming.'"
The Digital Short would later be recognized as a huge reason why Portman was able to break out of the "Star Wars" bubble. Even recently, Seth Meyers gave her credit for exceeding expectations with her committed performance in the sketch. It's even more special now that Portman did a sequel, "Natalie's Rap 2.0," in 2018, in which she adamantly defends the prequel trilogy (and Jar Jar Binks) from criticism.
Thor was a different kind of blockbuster for Portman
Natalie Portman's acclaim continued into the 2010s with films like "The Other Boleyn Girl," "Brothers," and "Black Swan," but in 2011, she returned to sci-fi/fantasy in "Thor," one of the earliest films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a stark contrast from playing a queen in the "Star Wars" universe, "Thor" saw Portman take on the role of astrophysicist Jane Foster, who rescues the exiled Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth and helps him on his quest to return to his realm.
While some actors may have balked at the idea of doing a film like "Thor" after surviving the "Star Wars" prequels, Portman was interested in the project due to Kenneth Branagh's involvement as director, as well as the opportunity to play a more grounded character than Padme. The role of Jane Foster was also an opportunity for Portman to play a less-conventional love interest, with the actor telling The Los Angeles Times, "I was like, 'What a great opportunity, in a very big movie that is going to be seen by a lot of people, to have a woman as a scientist.'"
Portman reprised the role in both "Thor: The Dark World" in 2014, and most recently, "Thor: Love and Thunder" in 2022, where the character briefly inherits the role of The Mighty Thor. For that film, Portman had to bulk up, which was quite a different experience than her early roles, which required her to be petite and thin.
She didn't want her kids to see the Star Wars prequels
Between a Harvard education and burgeoning film career, you'd be forgiven for thinking Natalie Portman didn't have time for a personal life. However, the actress met her future husband, Benjamin Millepied, while working on "Black Swan," and the couple had two children together before divorcing in 2024. While her "Star Wars" character never got to be a mother to Luke and Leia, Portman learned a lot from the experience, particularly when it came to how she approached her kids' investment in the sci-fi franchise.
Although her oldest son has seen the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, she has purposely kept both her children from seeing the prequels, because despite being proud of them, she doesn't want her kids to see her only as Padme. In fact, it's unlikely she'll ever show her kids the "Star Wars" prequels, for one specific reason.
As Portman recounted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via Yahoo!) about the "Star Wars" prequels, "When I made it, I was like, 'This is going to be the coolest thing. One day when I have kids, I can show them' ... [But] I realized, I die in the movies. I feel like it's kind of a scary thing to show your kid." For the time being, it seems like she's going to wait until her children are old enough to understand suspension of disbelief before introducing them to Padme.
Annihilation reconnected her with the Star Wars world
Natalie Portman has continued to stay close to the realm of sci-fi in recent years, though she's appeared in much more serious projects than the "Star Wars" prequels. One example of this is 2018's "Annihilation," in which Portman plays a cellular biologist who travels with an all-female crew of scientists to explore an anomalous zone originating from a meteor. The film pairs Portman with an on-screen husband played by Oscar Isaac, who at the time of filming the movie, was in the midst of playing Poe Dameron in the "Star Wars" sequels.
As addressed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," this connection between the screen couple was not lost on them. Portman took Isaac up on his offer to bring her to the "Star Wars" set, though despite her history with the franchise, she likened the experience to an "'Aren't I a cool mom?' move."
There's always the possibility that it won't be Portman's last time on a highly secretive "Star Wars" set, as the actress has admitted to being open to a "Star Wars" return, though she has yet to be asked by anyone involved in furthering the franchise's future.
Some collaborators have forgotten about her Star Wars background
Enough time has passed since the "Star Wars" prequels that even some of Natalie Portman's closest collaborators have forgotten about her involvement in them. At least, Taika Waititi has. Portman joined forces with the actor-director on "Thor: Love and Thunder." Waititi was adamant about including her in the "Thor: Ragnarok" sequel to play The Mighty Thor, though it apparently wasn't a long conversation before Portman said yes.
In addition to that film, Waititi also has been working on a "Star Wars" project that might or might not ever happen. Unfortunately, his "Star Wars" movie likely won't involve Portman, but not for lack of trying. As the director confessed to Rolling Stone when Portman expressed interest in working with him again, "I said 'I'm trying to work on a 'Star Wars' thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a 'Star Wars' movie?' She said, 'I've been in 'Star Wars' movies.' I forgot about those ones." Nevertheless, Portman's "The Phantom Menace" co-star Ahmed Best returned to the franchise to play the Jedi Kelleran Baq in "The Mandalorian," so maybe there's hope that Portman could have a non-Padme future in the franchise.
Being a child actor informed her thoughts on kids in Hollywood
In 2023, Natalie Portman appeared in "May December," a drama where she plays an actress studying the life of Elizabeth (Julianne Moore) and her husband Joe (Charles Melton), whose relationship began when he was a teenager and she was in her 30s. A Netflix movie based on a disturbing real-life sex scandal, it ignited a lot of conversations in the press about the treatment of children by Hollywood and the exploitation of trauma, which resonated a lot with Portman given her history as a child actor.
Particularly as someone who rose to prominence as a teenager in the "Star Wars" prequels, Portman has bittersweet feelings about the morality behind child labor in Hollywood, telling Variety, "I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents ... I've heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it."
It's not hard to imagine how thankful Natalie Portman is that she made it out of the child stardom machine unscathed, especially considering how crazy the circus surrounding the "Star Wars" franchise is. It just goes to show that no actors will ever be defined by one performance, especially when they have a lot of growing up to do in the years after.