Natalie Portman Was Never The Same After Star Wars

Natalie Portman has accomplished quite a lot as an actor throughout her career. After starting out as a child actor and understudy in off-Broadway musicals, she made her screen debut at age 12 in Luc Besson's 1994 film "Léon: The Professional" as an orphaned girl befriended by a hitman. From the get-go, she proved herself to be a sought-after talent in the industry, with Besson even willing to change the script to accommodate her concerns about the film's content.

Little has changed in recent years. Portman remains a bankable star in action blockbusters like "Thor: Love and Thunder," while also racking up award nominations for films like "Jackie" and "May December." In 2010, she even won best actress at the Academy Awards for "Black Swan," in which she and co-star Mila Kunis were forever changed after starring as rival ballerinas. However, there was one notable franchise that made Portman the A-list star she is today.

That franchise was none other than "Star Wars," with Portman playing the integral role of Queen Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy, starting with "The Phantom Menace" and ending with "Revenge of the Sith." While her role as Padme has become iconic and beloved in recent years, it wasn't always that way for the actress. The lessons she learned from joining the "Star Wars" franchise would inform her career throughout the decades to come, for better or for worse.