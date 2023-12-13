Natalie Portman Is 'Open' To A Star Wars Return - There's Just One Problem
Natalie Portman garnered mainstream attention thanks to her role as Padmé Amidala in the fan-favorite Star Wars prequel trilogy. With actors from the prequels, such as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, coming back to the franchise, it might make viewers wonder if Portman is similarly ready to return to the galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, the Oscar winner's answer to this proposition will give audiences some hope.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Next Live," Portman was questioned by a fan if there have been any discussions about returning to the Star Wars universe. "No, there have not been," Portman said. "No one has asked me, but I'm open to it." She continued, explaining that working on the prequel trilogy gave her a new set of skills, as it was her first time working on a digital film set with green screens and extensive visual effects.
Having since worked within other blockbuster franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say that Portman could transition back into "Star Wars" with ease, and it's hard to see fans wanting anyone else to portray the character. But if this return were to happen, the Lucasfilm team would need to first address the elephant in the room concerning Padmé's fate.
How will they get around Padmé's death?
As tantalizing as the idea of Natalie Portman returning to "Star Wars" as Padmé Amidala sounds, finding a seamless way to make it work might be difficult, considering that the character is canonically dead within the series. Following a series of dark visions by Anakin throughout "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," the queen-turned-senator dies while giving birth to Luke and Leia at the end of the film.
Recent "Star Wars" media has been no stranger to resurrecting characters once presumed dead. The end of 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" revealed that Darth Maul (Ray Park) survived getting cut in half at the end of "The Phantom Menace," while 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" saw Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) make a comeback despite being taken out in "Return of the Jedi." This approach will require some stretching of the imagination, but if enough thought is put in to not undermine her death in "Revenge of the Sith," audiences could accept it.
Alternatively, delving deeper into Padmé's origins could soothe many of these issues. Just as shows such as "Obi-Wan Kenobi" explore bits and pieces of Obi-Wan and Anakin's time in between the prequel and original trilogies, it'd be fun to traverse different moments within Padmé's life. Some de-aging work would have to be involved, but it makes for the most believable and viable option.
Taika Waititi almost forgot Portman's Star Wars history
Regardless of how Disney would bring back Padmé, it's a must that Natalie Portman comes back. Over the years, Padmé has grown to become one of Portman's most instantly recognizable characters. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't remember how well she embodied the part – unless you count another director who featured Portman in a blockbuster role.
While Portman reprised her role as Jane Foster in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," director Taika Waititi discussed his announced "Star Wars" movie with the actress. However, his knowledge of Portman's career wasn't as substantial as she initially thought. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Portman shared, "He... asked me if I wanted to be in a 'Star Wars' movie and I was like, 'I was.' I thought he was joking. He's such a joker that I thought it was a joke. And then afterward he said in some interview that he was like cringing afterward."
Little to no news on Waititi's "Star Wars" film has come to fruition since its announcement, although we do know that it is slated to kick off production in 2024. Could all the hush-hush be an early indicator of a surprise in store? It may be too early to predict, but if Waititi still wanted Portman in his "Star Wars" film, her door is wide open.