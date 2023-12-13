Natalie Portman Is 'Open' To A Star Wars Return - There's Just One Problem

Natalie Portman garnered mainstream attention thanks to her role as Padmé Amidala in the fan-favorite Star Wars prequel trilogy. With actors from the prequels, such as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, coming back to the franchise, it might make viewers wonder if Portman is similarly ready to return to the galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, the Oscar winner's answer to this proposition will give audiences some hope.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Next Live," Portman was questioned by a fan if there have been any discussions about returning to the Star Wars universe. "No, there have not been," Portman said. "No one has asked me, but I'm open to it." She continued, explaining that working on the prequel trilogy gave her a new set of skills, as it was her first time working on a digital film set with green screens and extensive visual effects.

Having since worked within other blockbuster franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's safe to say that Portman could transition back into "Star Wars" with ease, and it's hard to see fans wanting anyone else to portray the character. But if this return were to happen, the Lucasfilm team would need to first address the elephant in the room concerning Padmé's fate.