Taika Waititi's Star Wars Movie - Will It Ever Happen?

The primary reason why Taika Waititi's long-awaited "Star Wars" movie hasn't materialized yet comes down to the man himself. Waititi has been pretty transparent about his struggles with developing the movie's script over the past few years. "I've got a really good idea for it," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023. "It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"

As recently as September 2023, Waititi indicated that the script for his "Star Wars" project still hasn't been completed. During a speech to honor "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy at the TIFF Tribute Awards (covered by Variety), Waititi suggested that his peer should jump onto a "Star Wars" project. "Unlike me, maybe this guy manages to finish a script for that," he said.

It's also important to consider that the last couple of years have been quite busy for Waititi. He has directed major film projects like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Next Goal Wins," along with contributing to series like "Reservation Dogs," "Our Flag Means Death," and "What We Do in the Shadows." With such a packed schedule, it's entirely possible that the "Star Wars" movie is taking a backseat to several other projects for the time being.