May December: The Disturbing Real Sex Scandal Behind The Netflix Movie Explained

Contains spoilers for "May December"

Content warning: child abuse and sexual abuse

On December 1, director Todd Haynes' latest film arrived on Netflix ... and it's based on a notoriously alarming real-life case. "May December," which stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, opens on television and film star Elizabeth Berry (Portman) as she arrives in Georgia to study and speak with Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore). Why Gracie? Years before the events of the film, Gracie began a "relationship" (used very loosely here) with Joe Yoo (Melton), who was then 13 years old. After Gracie went to prison for sexually abusing a minor — and gave birth to one of the three children she'd go on to have with Joe while incarcerated — the two married. Thanks to her notoriety, Elizabeth will star in an independent film as Gracie.

If any of this sounds even a little familiar, it's because the film is based on a real-life abuse case centered around a teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau, and a student, Vili Fualaau. Letourneau was, rather infamously, Fualaau's teacher while he was in the sixth grade. The two eventually wed, and throughout Letourneau's various stints in prison, she also gave birth behind bars.

So, how do Haynes and screenwriter Samy Burch bring this upsetting story to life? Despite some small differences between Letourneau's story and Gracie's, the major throughline is the same ... and one scene set during the film's climax evokes a disturbing and real clip.