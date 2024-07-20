Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Season 1

The first season of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" has come to an end, and while we don't have confirmation yet that Season 2 is on the way, what we do have is a lot of unanswered questions and dangling threads. There's emotional closure for Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a brutal end to the story of Sol (Lee Jung-jae), and answers for what really happened on Brendok. But at the same time that the twins wrap up one arc, they step out onto the uncertain path of another, and there are powerful forces lurking in the shadows.

Unlike "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which was announced and planned as a one-off miniseries, "The Acolyte" clearly has the potential for many more episodes. More than any live-action "Star Wars" TV show since "The Mandalorian," it has virtually limitless places it could go, as there's no sequel trilogy or Battle of Scarif waiting on the horizon of the timeline. Showrunner Leslye Headland and multiple cast and crew members have discussed their desire to keep the story of "The Acolyte" going, but high budgets and uncertain success stand in the show's way.

Let's take a deeper look into why "The Acolyte" hasn't been renewed for Season 2 yet, how likely another installment is, and what kinds of stories it could cover.