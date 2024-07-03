The Acolyte Episode 6 Seems To Confirm A Strong And Steamy Star Wars Couple

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 6

Romance has always been a part of "Star Wars," from the original trilogy's Han and Leia love story to the fanfic sensation that was and remains the Reylo ship from the sequel trilogy. A bit of sexual tension can be just the thing to get fans talking about a new story, but unfortunately, the last few years of "Star Wars" material have been pretty barren when it comes to shippable couples. The fandom has made the best of the crumbs we've been given, turning a few fights between Sabine Wren and Shin Hati into a steamy headcanon, but other shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Bad Batch," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" have been largely devoid of any romantic implications.

Well, it's time to rejoice, "Star Wars" shippers, as the drought has finally broken. After the release of "The Acolyte" Episode 5, in which the Sith (?) warrior known as the Stranger (aka Qimir) reveals himself, fans immediately began shipping him and series protagonist Osha. Fanfics popped up overnight, and "Star Wars" devotees on X (formerly Twitter) developed a collective fascination with Manny Jacinto's arms. With the release of Episode 6, that headcanon has shifted to mere inches away from real canon, as roughly half the episode consists of Qimir and Osha Force-pushing sexual tension at each other.

It's fun to have a proper "Star Wars" ship that's actually being supported by "Star Wars" again. It's even more fun that Osha and Qimir's story is one of dark side seduction — an intentional angle developed by showrunner Leslye Headland.