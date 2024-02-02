An Official Star Wars Book Revealed How Kylo Ren & Rey Really Felt During Their Kiss

Few things have been as divisive in the Star Wars fandom over the last several years as the climactic kiss between Rey Skywalker and Ben Solo at the end of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Given that said fandom spends most of its time eating itself online through a series of canon debates and proxy wars, that's really saying something. Even years out from the film's release, the Reylo shippers still stand strong (and quite active), and sequel haters continue to mash keyboards and declare what is and isn't "real" "Star Wars."

The official novelization of "Episode IX" adds a bit more context to the kiss heard 'round the Outer Rim. Unfortunately, it isn't quite definitive enough to quell the raging storms or stop the blades of social media armies from striking. The book, penned by author Rae Carson, describes the kiss as follows: "His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgment of their connection, celebration that they'd found each other at last. But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold. Ben smiled at her. He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn't atone for the darkness he'd wrought, but it was what he could do."

It's a nice sentiment from Ben, but of course, that's not why we're here today. We're here to decide whether this addition canonically confirms or denies the romantic nature of Rey and Ben's kiss.