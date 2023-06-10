Andor Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There?
The act of rebellion often starts small enough but soon grows into a nigh-unstoppable force that generates its own positive feedback loop, inspiring others to fight against oppression. Disney's "Andor" follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a small-time scavenger that soon finds himself embroiled in galactic conflict when he takes a job on Aldhani that involves robbing an Imperial garrison. Although he doesn't get caught for this action in Season 1 of the popular show, he still ends up in a remote prison that sees Cassian and other inmates constructing components of the Death Star.
The first season of "Andor" consisted of 12 episodes, and checking out IMDb, it looks like the Season 2 of "Andor" will also be comprised of 12 episodes. This makes perfect sense, considering that unlike other "Star Wars" shows on Disney, "Andor" is much more of a slow build that requires time to establish all of the moving bits and pieces. Though other "Star Wars" series might get right to the point with the rescue of a kidnapped princess or reclamation of a ruined planet that can run its course in six to eight episodes, "Andor" has a distinct spycraft vibe that features many different players on both the Rebels and Imperial sides acting with their own motivations which all seem to converge.
There will only be two seasons of Andor
As mentioned earlier, Season 1 of "Andor" is all about Cassian Andor's gradual shift from scavenger to the dedicated member of the Rebellion that is seen in "Rogue One," which of course takes place after the events of the "Andor" series. Although Cassian is very much reluctant in attempting to fight the Empire in Season 1, the death of his adoptive mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), and her subsequent prerecorded message played at her funeral in the final episode of Season 1 is clearly beginning to shift Cassian's opinion on the matter, but he isn't yet the Cassian from "Rogue One."
Speaking with Deadline in August 2022, series writer Tony Gilroy confirmed that "Andor" will only have two seasons, and added, "We're going to take our four blocks of three [episodes] in the second half of the show and each block is going to represent another year closer. We really get to take the formative forging of Cassian Andor in the first 12 episodes and then we get to take that organism that we've built up and run it through the next four years in a really exciting narrative fashion." Needless to say, Season 2 of "Andor" will see Cassian become a hero that is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to see the galaxy freed from the tyranny of the Empire.