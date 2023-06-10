Andor Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There?

The act of rebellion often starts small enough but soon grows into a nigh-unstoppable force that generates its own positive feedback loop, inspiring others to fight against oppression. Disney's "Andor" follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a small-time scavenger that soon finds himself embroiled in galactic conflict when he takes a job on Aldhani that involves robbing an Imperial garrison. Although he doesn't get caught for this action in Season 1 of the popular show, he still ends up in a remote prison that sees Cassian and other inmates constructing components of the Death Star.

The first season of "Andor" consisted of 12 episodes, and checking out IMDb, it looks like the Season 2 of "Andor" will also be comprised of 12 episodes. This makes perfect sense, considering that unlike other "Star Wars" shows on Disney, "Andor" is much more of a slow build that requires time to establish all of the moving bits and pieces. Though other "Star Wars" series might get right to the point with the rescue of a kidnapped princess or reclamation of a ruined planet that can run its course in six to eight episodes, "Andor" has a distinct spycraft vibe that features many different players on both the Rebels and Imperial sides acting with their own motivations which all seem to converge.