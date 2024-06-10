Star Wars: Why Mae And Osha From The Acolyte Look So Familiar

"The Parent Trap," "Legend," "Counterpart," and now "The Acolyte" — what do they all have in common? Twins. Playing identical siblings is a rare opportunity for an actor, and it's the conceit at the center of the latest Star Wars series. "The Acolyte" follows both Osha, a former Jedi Padawan, and her twin sister Mae, who's been seduced by the dark side of the Force. Young star Amandla Stenberg plays them, and if the characters look familiar to you, there are plenty of reasons why that might be.

Stenberg, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has been a known quantity in Hollywood for years. They started out as a child actor in some high-profile 2010s movies, and since then, they've built an impressive filmography across TV and film. Stenberg has also established herself as an outspoken advocate for queer rights, racial equity, and intersectional feminism. They've become as much of an icon out of character as she is in character, with appearances logged in everything from Beyoncé's "Lemonade" visual album to guest-judging on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Now, Stenberg has added "Star Wars protagonist(s)" to her already lengthy resume. "I like to think of them as yin and yang," the actor told StarWars.com when asked about the challenge of playing twin sisters. "They've had very different life experiences that have taken them on different journeys." Here's why Mae and Osha from "The Acolyte" look so familiar.