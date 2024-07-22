Rules Everyone Has To Follow On Shark Tank

At some point in the early years of their careers, it's likely most inventors and entrepreneurs imagine themselves appearing on "Shark Tank." The hit ABC reality investing program has become one of the most popular shows on television, featuring a wide variety of products and participants ranging from English billionaire Richard Branson to horror production icon Jason Blum. The show has cultivated such a wide fan base that companies that manage to land coveted air time in the "Tank" can expect to experience the so-called "Shark Tank" Effect, with their sales exploding in the weeks after airing often regardless of whether or not they landed a deal.

But as with any competition series, there are a litany of little known — and in some cases downright bizarre — rules that every "Shark Tank" contestant must agree to in order to pitch their product to the show's panel of celebrity investors. For example, entrepreneurs used to have to give up equity to the show's production company just to participate — a controversial clause that Mark Cuban successfully had retroactively removed after threatening to quit over it (another reason why we ranked him as the series' best "Shark"). This is just one of the many restrictions that have been placed upon participants before, during, and even after their "Shark Tank" experience — and many are still around.