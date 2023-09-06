Whatever Happened To Slick Barrier After Shark Tank?

If there's two things we love at Looper, it's weird "Shark Tank" pitches and unnecessary scorpions. So you can imagine our excitement when those two joys were brought together when Slick Barrier appeared on the popular ABC reality investing program in January 2023.

Championed by inventors Aaron and Tony Gonzales, this pest control product admittedly doesn't sound like the sort of thing "Shark Tank" normally enjoys. In fact, being fans of the Tank before landing a spot on the show in 2023, the pair tried and failed to get the producers interested at an open call in 2019. The question became, "How exactly do you turn an explanation of a simple pest control product into good television?"

Scorpions. You add scorpions to the pitch.

The Gonzaleses created a demo pitch to prove just how exciting pest repellant could be on primetime television, and, as luck would have it, producers went absolutely buggy for the idea. After months of emailing back and forth with the studio, Slick Barrier had squirmed its way into the "Shark Tank."