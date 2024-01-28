Horror Production Icon Jason Blum's Shark Tank Guest Spot Was Years In The Making

"Shark Tank" is no stranger to celebrity guests. The popular business pitch show, known as "Dragon's Den" in most parts of the world, has had a steady pool of primary "Sharks" including Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. It's a roster that's stayed mostly consistent over the years, though changes do occur from time to time, such as the recent announcement that longtime Shark Mark Cuban is quitting "Shark Tank." Most of the diversity on the panel, though, comes in the form of guest judges.

In 2023, noted film producer and Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum joined the Sharks for a guest turn on Season 15. To hear him tell it, his cameo was years in the making. "It was so fun. I love Shark Tank too," Blum said in a 2023 interview with Pop Culture Planet. "I was really wanted to be on [sic] and I've been begging to be on the show for years. They finally said yes and it was really fun. The Sharks are really nice."

Though he's apparently been a fan for a long time, Blum said that he was still surprised to see how the show is produced. "They're working on such a compressed time," he said. "They're hearing a five-minute pitch and then they have to decide, so seeing how they make the decisions, how they look at the valuations, the questions that they asked ... I learned a lot [from] the show."