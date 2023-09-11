Where Is Shark Tank Filmed?

For years, home audiences have gotten a glimpse into the cutthroat world of entrepreneurship thanks to "Shark Tank," and after a variety of startup companies have attempted to take things to the next level on the Emmy-winning series, it's no secret the show has proven to be a worthwhile investment for viewers. High-stakes pitch sessions, game-changing business proposals, and ruthless investor negotiations have continued to captivate fans. And after so many seasons, some might like to know exactly where all the magic happens.

Viewers may have noticed that throughout its illustrious run, the sets have changed a few times, and it's pretty clear to avid watchers that the show hasn't shot in one place the entire time. While some may think it takes place in some fancy penthouse suite, the majority of "Shark Tank" episodes have been shot on a set. The series started at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, and most seasons have been filmed at that location. But the series has also utilized Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, for the 14th season, where the show had its first-ever live broadcast.

But when it came time to film the 12th season, the COVID-19 pandemic made shooting in California a non-starter, which forced the show to take its talents to Nevada. The reality series set up shop at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which prevented "Shark Tank" fans from missing out on any entries, and the savvy business move was all thanks to the efforts of one shark.