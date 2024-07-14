Actresses Who Got Ripped For A Role

Acting isn't as easy of a job as a lot of people might think. This is especially true when a role requires an intense physical training regimen that pushes an actor's body to its limits and beyond. And while it's easy to assume that it's mostly the men who have pack on the muscle to play tough characters, plenty of actresses have had to work extremely hard to get into the shape that is required to inhabit the characters they are portraying.

Obviously, the most common type of role that an actress will get ripped for these days is to play a superhero, and there are several of those in this feature. But we didn't want to limit the scope of this topic to just Marvel, DC, and the like. Whether they brought iconic video game characters to life, entered the boxing ring, went on a journey of violent revenge, or did battle in a galaxy far, far away, these women weren't afraid to put in the work — and it shows in every frame of the movies and TV shows in which they starred.