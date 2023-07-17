Who Is Rey In Star Wars: The Controversies Around Her Divisive Lineage Explained

In "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," a young farmhand (Mark Hamill) is plucked from obscurity to save the galaxy. Informed of his true lineage as the son of Darth Vader, he confronts his father. Though he is tempted by the dark side of the Force, he ultimately defeats the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and turns Vader to the light side in the Sith lord's final moments.

At first blush, Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), the chief protagonist of the Disney-era "Star Wars" trilogy, appears cut from the same cloth. A nobody from the desert planet Jakku, she rises above her station to destroy the First Order, a resurgent branch of the Empire. Learning of her true lineage as the quasi-granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, she confronts him. Though tempted by the dark side, she defeats the Emperor and turns Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to the light side in his final moments.

But Rey's story is not nearly as clear-cut as Luke's. Across the three movies in Disney's sequel "Star Wars" trilogy, Rey was constantly redefined, and the backstory that was finally solidified for her in "Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker" reversed some of the most crucial plot points from the previous movie, "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi." While plenty of "Star Wars" fans bickered over the relative qualities of "The Last Jedi," the abrupt about-face in "Rise of Skywalker" did not calm tensions. Instead, it made fans even more upset and confused.