The Devastating Death Of William Hurt

Academy Award-winning actor William Hurt, known to millions of fans for his many decades in the film and television industry, has died at the age of 71 (via Variety). Deadline reports that the actor's son, Will, confirmed his father's death in a statement provided to the outlet.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes," the family statement said (via Deadline). "The family requests privacy at this time."

Though no exact cause of death has been confirmed at the moment, Hurt was known to have been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2018 (via YouTube). Upon his diagnosis, Hurt underwent SEF (side-effect free) chemotherapy treatment at the Berkeley Institute under the care of Dr. Kenneth Matsumura. In the years since, Hurt has been notably vocal about his support for Matsumura's particular form of treatment (via WinkNews).