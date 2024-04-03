Daredevil: Born Again Photos Confirm Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return With An MCU Upgrade

Over the past few months, there's been a lot of talk about which characters from the Marvel Netflix shows could reappear in the forthcoming "Daredevil: Born Again." Much of that anticipation has centered on the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), who provides a dark, violent foil to the kind of justice Daredevil (Charlie Cox) wants to dispense. Now, it's no longer a rumor that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as set photos from "Born Again" show him in action, bloodied and with Daredevil by his side.

The photos have been uploaded to Getty and then reposted across social media, but it would seem Frank Castle doesn't waste any time laying down his version of justice. In most of the shots, his face is covered in blood, and he appears to be sporting an upgraded version of the skull-themed costume he dons in the Netflix universe. The question now is whose blood is on Punisher's face, because it sure doesn't look like it comes from him.

After a massive MCU overhaul, "Daredevil: Born Again" will bring back many of the original stars, including Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Such additions are bound to delight Marvel fans, and that excitement has likely only grown with the set photos confirming several rumored plot points from the show, namely how Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has organized an anti-vigilante task force, which probably explains why Daredevil and Punisher have to team up.